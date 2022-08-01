Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto's Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause (Daily Express).

Graham Potter's Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of wonderkid Endrick after falling behind their rivals PSG in negotiations (The Sun).

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks with his representatives (Daily Express).

Fans are claiming Jude Bellingham is going to cost £200m after the 2022 World Cup after becoming England's second youngest goalscorer (Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced another transfer blow after football chiefs at Roma claim they never wanted to sign the star (The Sun).