Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for the injured Karim Benzema, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has dealt the Old Trafford club a major transfer blow after expressing how happy he is at the club (The Sun).

The La Liga club are also reportedly preparing to sell full-back Hector Bellerin after just six months at the Nou Camp (The Sun).

Tottenham look set to make a move for Ruslan Malinovskyi in the New Year with both Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte reportedly in agreement on chasing the Ukraine international's signature (Daily Express).

Chelsea will not let Romelu Lukaku extend his loan spell at Inter beyond this season, according to reports (The Sun).

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has appeared to advocate the Blues making a move for Memphis Depay in the near future, regarding the striker as "world class" (Daily Express).

Gareth Southgate wants England to become a major reference point for world football domination (The Sun).

Crystal Palace chiefs are to have an American summit to sort out Patrick Vieira's signing plans (The Sun).