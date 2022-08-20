The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including more talk of Cristiano Ronaldo's next club.
Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for the injured Karim Benzema, according to reports (Daily Mail).
Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has dealt the Old Trafford club a major transfer blow after expressing how happy he is at the club (The Sun).
The La Liga club are also reportedly preparing to sell full-back Hector Bellerin after just six months at the Nou Camp (The Sun).
Tottenham look set to make a move for Ruslan Malinovskyi in the New Year with both Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte reportedly in agreement on chasing the Ukraine international's signature (Daily Express).
Chelsea will not let Romelu Lukaku extend his loan spell at Inter beyond this season, according to reports (The Sun).
Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has appeared to advocate the Blues making a move for Memphis Depay in the near future, regarding the striker as "world class" (Daily Express).
Gareth Southgate wants England to become a major reference point for world football domination (The Sun).
Crystal Palace chiefs are to have an American summit to sort out Patrick Vieira's signing plans (The Sun).
Liverpool will reportedly allow England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Merseyside on a free transfer next summer (Daily Mirror).
Virgil van Dijk reached out to Sadio Mane after the Dutchman's former Liverpool teammate saw his World Cup dream cruelly ended (Daily Mirror).
Gary O'Neil wants to make Neil Critchley his right-hand man if he gets the job at Bournemouth (The Sun).
Millwall boss Gary Rowett is keen to sign Dundee United's Welsh midfielder Dylan Levitt (The Sun).
Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is keen on a job in Spain after turning down roles in England (The Sun).