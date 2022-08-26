The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Liverpool are monitoring Mason Mount's situation.

Manchester City were surprised to hear Cristiano Ronaldo claim he came "close" to moving to the Etihad in the summer of 2021 (The Sun). Liverpool and Juventus are keeping track of the growing uncertainty around Mason Mount's future after Chelsea's talks with the England midfielder over a new deal were put on hold until after the World Cup (The Guardian). Mauricio Pochettino has said he is "open" to the idea of managing England as Gareth Southgate prepares for the tournament which will define his tenure (The Times). Lionel Messi has spoken of his "happiness" in Paris as he appears to have poured cold water on Joan Laporta's attempts to bring him back to Barcelona (Daily Mirror). Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Gareth Bale is using a golf simulator ahead of the World Cup in Qatar after being banned from playing at a Doha course (Daily Express). Co-owner Will Ferrell says Cristiano Ronaldo would be made welcome at LAFC if he decides to give MLS a try before the end of his career, although he admitted "we can't pay you that much" and hoped great golf courses and beaches could make up for that (Daily Mirror). Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was left bemused by a congratulatory message from the Spanish FA on his retirement from international duty - despite being yet to hang up his gloves (Daily Mail). Bayer Leverkusen are keeping their fingers crossed Chelsea will not recall Callum Hudson-Odoi from his loan spell in January (The Sun). Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates have shunned the five-star hotel treatment for student accommodation at the World Cup so they can host barbeques (The Sun).

