Sporting chief Frederico Varandas has denied his club ever considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo (The Sun).

The United players believe that Ronaldo should not play for the club again and do not expect him to return after the World Cup (The Times).

On top of that, club manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that there is no way back for Ronaldo following explosive comments directed at the Dutchman during an interview with Piers Morgan (Daily Mirror).

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot confirms he is weighing up his options amid interest from the Old Trafford club (The Sun).

Paul Pogba is set to finally make his Juventus next year, six months later than planned after suffering a meniscus injury that has been badly managed by his entourage (Daily Mail).

Chelsea and Mason Mount have made a breakthrough in talks over a new contract (The Athletic).

Neil Bath, the man who mentored both Mount and Reece James, has been promoted by Chelsea (The Sun).

The Blues and Tottenham may soon be drawn into a potential January bidding war for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, who could reportedly be available for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens (Daily Express).

Shakhtar Donetsk have warned suitors for young superstar Mykhaylo Mudryk that they value the winger at €100m (£87.75m) following his exploits in the Champions League this season (The Athletic).