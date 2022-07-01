Cristiano Ronaldo is plotting an escape route to Bayern Munich in January as Manchester United look into possible ways of sacking him for his controversial interview with Piers Morgan (Mail, Telegraph).

Erik ten Hag will hold talks with the United board over Ronaldo's future today (Mirror).

Meanwhile, Roma boss and former United manager Jose Mourinho is exploring the possibility of signing his compatriot in January, with Ronaldo's first club Sporting and their coach Ruben Amorim also interested (Star).

David Moyes will be given the time to turn West Ham's season around, according to reports, after entering the World Cup break with the Hammers 16th (Mail).

Seventh-tier side Ashton United have made an audacious, tongue in cheek, loan bid for Erling Haaland to keep him match fit during the World Cup break (various).

Wolves could spend big in January because the club's owners are "worried" about relegation, according to new boss Julen Lopetegui (Telegraph).

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been lined up as a potential replacement for under-fire Everton manager Frank Lampard (Scottish Sun).