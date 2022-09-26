Transfer business ahead of the January window could start in earnest at the World Cup, with club and officials basing themselves in Dubai for the tournament (Daily Mail).

Erling Haaland will not take part in a warm-weather training camp with the rest of the Manchester City squad (The Sun).

Gareth Southgate hopes to allow his players some contact with their families during the World Cup, despite Covid fears (The Times).

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted he will not be able to compete if any big clubs make a push to sign Jude Bellingham next summer (Daily Mirror).