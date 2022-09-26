The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including the out of work Thomas Tuchel's latest managerial link.
Transfer business ahead of the January window could start in earnest at the World Cup, with club and officials basing themselves in Dubai for the tournament (Daily Mail).
Erling Haaland will not take part in a warm-weather training camp with the rest of the Manchester City squad (The Sun).
Gareth Southgate hopes to allow his players some contact with their families during the World Cup, despite Covid fears (The Times).
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted he will not be able to compete if any big clubs make a push to sign Jude Bellingham next summer (Daily Mirror).
Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in line to take over should Atletico Madrid sack Diego Simeone (The Sun).
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has spoken of his concerns about the World Cup in Qatar (The Times).
Manchester United are making transfer specialist Tom Keane's position at Old Trafford permanent ahead of the January window (Daily Mail).
Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst is clinging to his job after club chiefs held crisis talks (Scottish Sun).