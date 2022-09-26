Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Paper Talk Thomas Tuchel

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thomas Tuchel, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham

By Sporting Life
11:06 · MON November 14, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including the out of work Thomas Tuchel's latest managerial link.

Transfer business ahead of the January window could start in earnest at the World Cup, with club and officials basing themselves in Dubai for the tournament (Daily Mail).

Erling Haaland will not take part in a warm-weather training camp with the rest of the Manchester City squad (The Sun).

Gareth Southgate hopes to allow his players some contact with their families during the World Cup, despite Covid fears (The Times).

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted he will not be able to compete if any big clubs make a push to sign Jude Bellingham next summer (Daily Mirror).

Find out how to win a Smart TV, a home nations shirt of your choice and a World Cup guide below
Find out how to win a Smart TV, a home nations shirt of your choice and a World Cup guide below

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in line to take over should Atletico Madrid sack Diego Simeone (The Sun).

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has spoken of his concerns about the World Cup in Qatar (The Times).

Manchester United are making transfer specialist Tom Keane's position at Old Trafford permanent ahead of the January window (Daily Mail).

Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst is clinging to his job after club chiefs held crisis talks (Scottish Sun).

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS