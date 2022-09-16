The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including news on Jude Bellingham's potential next club.
There is a growing belief, according to those with knowledge of the situation, that Jude Bellingham's next club will be Manchester City (Daily Mail).
Tottenham are planning a January move to re-sign Marcus Edwards, according to reports (The Sun).
Facundo Pellistri will look to secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to reports (Daily Mail).
Wayne Rooney has struck up a bond with the new United manager Erik ten Hag. The former England striker has been a regular visitor to his former club's training HQ in recent weeks, even turning up at times in a club tracksuit (The Sun).
The Old Trafford club are reportedly putting plans in place on signing a big-name striker within the next year but could face severe competition from a number of European giants (Daily Mirror).
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life." (Daily Star).
James Maddison is likely to miss out on England's World Cup squad - despite his electric start to the season (Daily Star).
Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the injured Reece James with the Arsenal defender Ben White when he names his 26-man squad on Thursday (The Guardian).
Kyle Walker has told the Three Lions hierachy that he will be fit to play in Qatar and is hopeful of being included in Southgate's squad along with his Manchester City team-mate, Kalvin Phillips (The Times).