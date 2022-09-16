There is a growing belief, according to those with knowledge of the situation, that Jude Bellingham's next club will be Manchester City (Daily Mail).

Tottenham are planning a January move to re-sign Marcus Edwards, according to reports (The Sun).

Facundo Pellistri will look to secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Wayne Rooney has struck up a bond with the new United manager Erik ten Hag. The former England striker has been a regular visitor to his former club's training HQ in recent weeks, even turning up at times in a club tracksuit (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club are reportedly putting plans in place on signing a big-name striker within the next year but could face severe competition from a number of European giants (Daily Mirror).