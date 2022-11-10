Sporting Life
Find out how to win a Smart TV, a home nations shirt of your choice and a World Cup guide below
World Cup giveaway: Win a Smart TV and a home nations replica shirt of your choice!

By Sporting Life
11:59 · THU November 10, 2022

To celebrate the start of the 2022 World Cup, we're giving you the chance to win a Smart TV and a home nations replica shirt of your choice!

This competition is for Sporting Life members only, so if you don't have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button below!

Members get access to exclusive tips, racing replays, My Stable and more, and signing up is completely free. Don't forget, if you have a Sky Bet, ITV7 or Super 6 account already, you can sign in using those details, too.

World Cup giveaway

The wait is almost over for the FIFA World Cup to get under way in Qatar, where England and Wales are both hoping to create history in the first ever winter edition of football's pinnacle tournament.

There will be 64 matches featuring 32 nations from November 20 to December 18 and you can watch them all with a 55" Sony Bravia 4k Ultra Smart TV if you are the lucky winner of our World Cup prize draw!

We will also throw in a Home Nations or Republic of Ireland replica shirt of your choice (even if your country failed to qualify!) and a hard copy of our comprehensive World Cup Betting Guide of every group and nation.

To enter, simply log-in and answer the question below before the closing date of 2359 GMT on Wednesday November 16 and one lucky winner will be drawn from all correct answers.

World Cup competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility Restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

