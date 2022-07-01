With Erik ten Hag and club executives 'looking to ensure tranquillity' at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly leave Old Trafford this winter. (Daily Mail)

Facundo Pellistri is also hoping to leave United in January, according to reports. (The Sun)

Investors in Dubai are weighing up a $5bn (£4.3bn) for Liverpool (Daily Mirror). FSG will listen to offers of more than £3bn for the Premier League club, US banking sources have told The Times. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ruled himself out of buying the club. (Daily Telegraph)

Reports suggest Arsenal have held 'positive talks' with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. (Daily Mail)

A fight is breaking out for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain determined to sign the Palmeiras forward. (Daily Mail)

According to reports, Tottenham are interested in signing Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen. (The Sun)

If Manchester United are able to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January, Erik ten Hag will immediately look to sign a right-back. (Daily Telegraph)

Memphis Depay is expected to demand a free transfer from Barcelona in January, which could alert some Premier League teams. (Daily Express)