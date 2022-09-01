The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including the decision of Liverpool's owners to put the club up for sale.
The failure to secure a breakaway European Super League in 2021 has played a big role in Fenway Sports Group's decision to sell Liverpool, and so too has Todd Boehly's multi-billion dollar purchase of Chelsea, leading John W. Henry to set a £4bn price tag (Mail, Mirror).
Already, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have contacted FSG about a potential deal (Mail).
Meanwhile, fans of the Boston Red Sox have reacted favourably to the news, believing it will give their club greater spending power (Mail).
Away from takeover speculation, Liverpool are 'very optimistic' of signing Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham next summer (Express).
Chelsea are looking to pounce on a breakdown in talks between AC Milan and Rafael Leao to sign the Portuguese forward next summer (Mirror).
In a boost for the Blues, and more importantly England, Reece James could be fit to play in just three weeks, meaning he still has a chance of making the World Cup (The Sun).
Eden Hazard could leave Real Madrid as early as January following a terrible three-year spell, with the parties in talks over a mutual termination (Mail).
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane should both be fit for the World Cup after injury scares (Mail).
Premier League clubs want rules on signing foreign players relaxed but the FA are resistant as they fear it would negatively impact the England team (Times).
New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been told to decide the future of Fabio Silva as a priority, with the Portuguese failing to make an impact since joining the club for £35m as a teenager (Athletic).