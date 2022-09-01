The failure to secure a breakaway European Super League in 2021 has played a big role in Fenway Sports Group's decision to sell Liverpool, and so too has Todd Boehly's multi-billion dollar purchase of Chelsea, leading John W. Henry to set a £4bn price tag (Mail, Mirror).

Already, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have contacted FSG about a potential deal (Mail).

Meanwhile, fans of the Boston Red Sox have reacted favourably to the news, believing it will give their club greater spending power (Mail).

Away from takeover speculation, Liverpool are 'very optimistic' of signing Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham next summer (Express).