paper talk ronaldo

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Benjamin Sesko, Cody Gakpo, Anthony Gordon

By Sporting Life
09:59 · MON November 07, 2022

The latest gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of the Cristiano Ronaldo replacements Manchester United are looking at.

Along with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Manchester United have added 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko to their shortlist replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are hoping that a lack of Chelsea interest in Anthony Gordon after the Graham Potter hire will give them a free run at signing the Everton man. (The Sun)

PSV have revealed that a host clubs failed to match Cody Gakpo's transfer valuation in summer, including Manchester United and Leeds. (The Sun)

Reports suggest Arsenal are keeping tabs on Vitoria Guimaraes' defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba. (Daily Mail)

It has emerged that a new backer has joined forces with prospective owner Paul Richardson - another twist in Birmingham City's protracted takeover. (Daily Mail)

Leeds are leading in the race to sign Birmingham youngster George Hall. (Daily Express)

FOOTBALL TIPS