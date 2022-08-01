Along with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Manchester United have added 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko to their shortlist replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are hoping that a lack of Chelsea interest in Anthony Gordon after the Graham Potter hire will give them a free run at signing the Everton man. (The Sun)

PSV have revealed that a host clubs failed to match Cody Gakpo's transfer valuation in summer, including Manchester United and Leeds. (The Sun)

Reports suggest Arsenal are keeping tabs on Vitoria Guimaraes' defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba. (Daily Mail)