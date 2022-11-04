The latest gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Liverpool and Chelsea are targeting Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to lock horns in a transfer battle over Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, after the Italian club revealed the Georgian's £86m price tag. There may be further goings-on at Chelsea, whose supremo owner Todd Boehly has been identified as a potential buyer for NFL team the Washington Commanders (both Daily Star). Mikel Arteta wants to add to his Arsenal squad in January, with a winger said to be the club's top priority. Facundo Torres of Orlando City and Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mydryk are two possible targets (Daily Mail). Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Sky Bet's latest transfer odds Across North London, Tottenham transfer chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Mudryk's fellow Ukrainian, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, in January. Manchester United have been offered fresh hope that a deal is there to be struck for Joao Felix as early as January. Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to sell their underperforming Portuguese forward. Meanwhile, Wolves playmaker Matheus Nunes could be offered to Manchester City and Liverpool for a cut-price fee following his slow start to the season (all Daily Express). Leicester City still hope to persuade Youri Tielemans to sign a new contract. The Foxes risk losing the Belgian on a free transfer next summer (Daily Mail).

Jorginho is not interested in joining Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Italian instead wants to sign a contract extension at Chelsea. Erling Haaland has been warned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic not to allow Pep Guardiola's "ego" to derail his career at Manchester City (both Daily Mirror). West Ham, Southampton, Leicester and Brentford are keeping tabs on Lyon's Tete ahead of a potential January transfer. The winger is currently on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk (The Sun). Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal for 17-year-old sensation Facundo Buonanotte. The Argentine will link up with his new side in January (Daily Mirror). Wolves are hopeful Julen Lopetegui will formally take over as their new manager on November 13 as they seek to finalise the details of his appointment (Daily Mail). The Spaniard is reportedly not expected to properly take charge until the World Cup (The Times). In World Cup news, Ben Chilwell will miss the tournament amid suspicions the England full-back has torn his hamstring. He is also expected to miss a large chunk of the Chelsea season. And Wales have sent medical staff to Los Angeles and Nice to ensure Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are in top shape for the event (both The Sun). Heung-Min Son has suffered four fractures to his eye socket. The Tottenham and South Korea forward has had surgery brought forward to Friday in order to save his World Cup (The Telegraph). Barcelona and Netherlands' Memphis Depay has denied via social media that he is purposefully delaying his injury return in order to prioritise World Cup fitness (The Daily Mail). Staying with the Netherlands, ex-Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong has pledged his allegiances to the Dutch national team. The star is accused of 'failing to answer' a call from Ghana chiefs ahead of the World Cup (Daily Record).