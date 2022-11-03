New life has been breathed into Manchester United's pursuit of £100m-rated Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham (Daily Mirror).

But the Red Devils could face competition for the England man's signature, with Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool owners reportedly agreeing to go all in for the midfielder, though Borussia Dortmund are set to demand £130m for any transfer.

In other Old Trafford transfer speculation, United are reportedly "seriously considering" a sensational swoop for former Stoke striker Eric Choupo-Moting (both The Sun).

And a former star of Choupo-Moting's current club, Bayern Munich, has spoken out over another United move. Toni Kroos has admitted he was "surprised and saddened" by ex-teammate Casemiro's decision to leave Real Madrid for Manchester (Daily Mirror).

Erik ten Hag's club are also ready to trigger a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona and AC Milan (The Sun).

At Arsenal, Mikel Arteta will be given the chance to target a January signing to boost title hopes and further his squad, overhaul where almost all of Unai Emery's first-team signings have been replaced (Daily Telegraph).

The Gunners are also said to be considering a January swoop for 21-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Danilo when the winter market opens in 2023, with technical director Edu ready to back boss Arteta with further signings (Daily Express).

Barcelona have been joined by AC Milan have joined Barcelona in the transfer chase for Chelsea star Jorginho, who could leave for free in the summer (The Sun).