Wednesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jude Bellingham, Adrien Rabiot, Eden Hazard

By Sporting Life
09:51 · WED November 02, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the potential price tag to sign Jude Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for Jude Bellingham, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid in a race to sign the teenager (The Sun).

Chelsea are favourites to sign another midfielder, with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot set to join in the January transfer window, according to reports (The Sun).

Eden Hazard is reportedly in line for a shock return to the Premier League with Aston Villa following the arrival of Unai Emery (Daily Star).

Manchester United plan to sign a world-class striker next summer to counter the threat of Erling Haaland across the city (Daily Express).

Man Utd have been given a huge boost after Anthony Martial returned to full training (The Sun).

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has decided he doesn't want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports (Daily Express).

Diogo Dalot's United future remains uncertain, amid reports that agent Jorge Mendes is trying to engineer his exit (Daily Mirror).

Facundo Pellistri's agent has confirmed the Uruguay international is likely to leave the Old Trafford club after the World Cup (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer as Jurgen Klopp tries to bolster his midfield options next summer (Daily Mirror).

Barcelona are reportedly considering Mikel Arteta as their next boss (The Sun).

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson says he only has months left on his contract and wants to sign a new deal (Daily Mirror).

Mesut Ozil's agent has questioned the loyalty of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the former Gunners striker joined Chelsea in the summer (Daily Mirror).

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has admitted Dele Alli has performed below expectations since his season-long loan switch from Everton in the summer (Daily Express).

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set to sign a one-year contract extension worth more than £3m (Daily Mirror).

Andy Carroll very nearly joined Belgian side Club Brugge - who are in tearing it up in the Champions League at the moment - over the summer (Daily Star).

Crystal Palace fear Wilfried Zaha will leave when his deal expires at the end of the season, despite the club verbally offering their talisman a bumper new contract (Daily Mail).

Premier League clubs will reject Argentina's request to leave their players out of the final round of matches before the World Cup (Daily Mail).

