Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for Jude Bellingham, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid in a race to sign the teenager (The Sun).

Chelsea are favourites to sign another midfielder, with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot set to join in the January transfer window, according to reports (The Sun).

Eden Hazard is reportedly in line for a shock return to the Premier League with Aston Villa following the arrival of Unai Emery (Daily Star).

Manchester United plan to sign a world-class striker next summer to counter the threat of Erling Haaland across the city (Daily Express).

Man Utd have been given a huge boost after Anthony Martial returned to full training (The Sun).

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has decided he doesn't want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports (Daily Express).

Diogo Dalot's United future remains uncertain, amid reports that agent Jorge Mendes is trying to engineer his exit (Daily Mirror).

Facundo Pellistri's agent has confirmed the Uruguay international is likely to leave the Old Trafford club after the World Cup (Daily Mirror).