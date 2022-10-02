The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Manchester United's pursuit of Max Aarons.
Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea (The Sun).
Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring developments with Villarreal's exciting winger Nicolas Jackson (Daily Mail).
Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has admitted Dele Alli has performed below expectations since his season-long loan switch from Everton in the summer (Daily Express).
Manchester United are weighing up a January move for Norwich's Max Aarons (The Sun).
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard could be on the lookout for a new club in January, with the French international said to be unhappy with his situation at the Bundesliga club (Daily Mirror).
England international Reece James has been sent to Dubai in a bid to keep his World Cup dreams alive as he recovers from injury (Daily Mail).
Tottenham have entered contract talks with boss Antonio Conte over a new long-term deal despite the Italian publicly refusing to commit his future to the club (The Sun).
Birmingham City could be charged with breaching Football League rules for receiving funding from prospective buyer Paul Richardson without securing approval from the EFL (Daily Mail).
Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract with fears he could walk out for free next summer (The Sun).
Brighton are reportedly interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko in the January transfer window (The Sun).
Arsenal have been given increased hope of signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans after Brendan Rodgers confirmed his club are yet to enter negotiations for a new contract for the player (Daily Express).