Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Paper Talk Norwich Aarons

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Max Aarons, Bukayo Saka, Antonio Conte

By Sporting Life
10:03 · TUE November 01, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Manchester United's pursuit of Max Aarons.

Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea (The Sun).

Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring developments with Villarreal's exciting winger Nicolas Jackson (Daily Mail).

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has admitted Dele Alli has performed below expectations since his season-long loan switch from Everton in the summer (Daily Express).

Manchester United are weighing up a January move for Norwich's Max Aarons (The Sun).

Champions League best bets
ALSO READ: Our experts select their best bets from across the Champions League action

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard could be on the lookout for a new club in January, with the French international said to be unhappy with his situation at the Bundesliga club (Daily Mirror).

England international Reece James has been sent to Dubai in a bid to keep his World Cup dreams alive as he recovers from injury (Daily Mail).

Tottenham have entered contract talks with boss Antonio Conte over a new long-term deal despite the Italian publicly refusing to commit his future to the club (The Sun).

Birmingham City could be charged with breaching Football League rules for receiving funding from prospective buyer Paul Richardson without securing approval from the EFL (Daily Mail).

DELETE CAPTION World Cup guide download/view button

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract with fears he could walk out for free next summer (The Sun).

Brighton are reportedly interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko in the January transfer window (The Sun).

Arsenal have been given increased hope of signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans after Brendan Rodgers confirmed his club are yet to enter negotiations for a new contract for the player (Daily Express).

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS