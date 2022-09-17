Sporting Life
Monday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Gabriel Jesus, Joao Felix, Christian Pulisic

By Sporting Life
09:17 · MON October 31, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Real Madrid targeting a move for Arsenal's main striker

Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to reports (The Sun).

Raheem Sterling came close to sealing a stunning move to Champions League holders Real in the summer before choosing to join Chelsea (Daily Mail).

Thomas Tuchel claims that his Chelsea sacking "came too early" (The Sun).

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected an £85.6m (€100m) bid for forward Joao Felix despite his struggling form for the Spanish side (Daily Mail).

Everton snubbed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just £2m in 2002 (The Sun).

Kieran Trippier has warned Newcastle can still improve - as they bid to gatecrash the top four (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been tipped to sign for Newcastle by former USA international Eric Wynalda (Daily Express).

Jules Kounde has said he did not think his injury was 'anything serious' after his early withdrawal from play on Saturday - a much needed boost for Barcelona and France (Daily Mail).

Former Manchester United coach Neil Wood has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to throw Alejandro Garnacho into the first-team fold (Daily Mirror).

