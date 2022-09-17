Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to reports (The Sun).

Raheem Sterling came close to sealing a stunning move to Champions League holders Real in the summer before choosing to join Chelsea (Daily Mail).

Thomas Tuchel claims that his Chelsea sacking "came too early" (The Sun).

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected an £85.6m (€100m) bid for forward Joao Felix despite his struggling form for the Spanish side (Daily Mail).

Everton snubbed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just £2m in 2002 (The Sun).

Kieran Trippier has warned Newcastle can still improve - as they bid to gatecrash the top four (Daily Mirror).