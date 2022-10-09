Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the England international considering staying on at the Bundesliga Club (Sun).

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of a Manchester United exit have encountered an obstacle after Napoli ruled out any prospect of signing the forward in January.

Ronaldo's team mate David De Gea could be offered a new contract on reduced terms by the Old Trafford club, with United said to be looking at other options for the goalkeeping jersey (both Mail).

And former Red Devils man Patrice Evra has told fellow defender Harry Maguire "not to give up" on his Manchester United future ahead of his much-anticipated comeback (Mirror).

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will be suspended for next week's Champions League clash in Marseille and faces further UEFA sanctions for a furious post-match outburst following Wednesday's draw with Sporting (Mail).

In West Yorkshire, Leeds helmsman Jesse Marsch feels he is four bad results away from losing the support of the Whites' hierarchy (Times).

While elsewhere, West Ham striker Michail Antonio has claimed a clutch of Aston Villa stars weren't having ex-manager Steven Gerrard's personality during his ill-fated stay in the Midlands (Daily Record).

Another former Villa man, John Carew, could be facing two years in prison and a £45,000 fine after pleading guilty to fraud charges (Sun).

Zooming out from the Premier League, it has been claimed that a revised European Super League proposal could include Celtic and Rangers (Mirror).

And sticking with Scotland, Rangers captain James Tavernier has insisted that manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has the full backing of his players as their slump in performances and results continues (Times).

In Word Cup news, Human Rights Watch has warned that residents of Qatar face the risk of persecution if they stand up for gay rights during the event (Guardian).

Prince William will not be in attendance given the growing row over rights issues, but Three Lions Wags - who will be present - are to be given a "ring of steel" in the form of extra security when they cheer on England in the Gulf state (both Sun).