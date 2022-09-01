Mikel Arteta will be given £50m to spend in January as Arsenal chase the Premier League title (Sun).

Meanwhile, Gunners technical director Edu is close to signing a new long-term contract (Mail).

Arsenal youngster could change allegiance from England to Nigeria following some superb form on loan at Reims (Sun).

Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to make Bruno Fernandes the new Manchester United captain, replacing Harry Maguire (Express).

Liverpool are still hopeful of signing long-term target Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in the summer (Express).

Real Madrid have moved ahead of Chelsea in the battle to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick Felipe (Express).

Chelsea are in talks with Brighton head of recruitment Paul Winstanley for their director of football role (Athletic).

Barcelona want to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as the successor to Sergio Busquets (Mail).

Aston Villa's France midfielder Boubacar Kamara is making a speedy recovery from his knee injury and has an outside chance of going to the World Cup (Athletic).

Steven Gerrard is reportedly in the running to become the Besiktas manager with speculation growing that Valerian Ismael has left the club (Daily Record).

Wigan are facing scrutiny from the EFL after again paying their players late (Mail).