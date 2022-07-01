Cristiano Ronaldo could move back to Italy and join Napoli with no Premier League clubs seemingly interested.

Long before that possibility, however, his chances of any playing time before the World Cup hinge on whether he backs down to Erik ten Hag so he can be named in Manchester United's squad to face Sheriff on Thursday (both Sun).

Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bury the hatchet (Times).

Meanwhile, United are preparing a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong and have drawn up a shortlist of Jonathan David, Patrik Schick and Moussa Dembele as they look to sign a forward next summer (Mail, Mirror).

However Ajax technical director Edwin van der Sar has moved to distance himself from speculation that he is set to move to Manchester United (Mail).

Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham star Heung-Min Son this summer according to multiple reports (Mail).

One-time Real target Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, could be leaving PSG as the club is worried they cannot afford to pay his wages (Mail).

AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart is set to be appointed to a similar role at Chelsea according to reports (The Athletic).

He could be very busy with Chelsea fighting it out with Arsenal to sign Brighton forward Leandro Trossard (Express).

The Blues also reportedly want Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (Mail).

Hakim Ziyech could be leaving though, as Chelsea are willing to do a swap deal to bring in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot (Mail).

Another player set to leave is summer signing Gabriel Slonina who is expected to go out on loan in January (Express).

Arsenal have made Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic their number one target and are willing to throw Albert Sambi Lokonga in as a makeweight in a £52.5m deal (Sun).

Both Nottingham Forest and Fulham are battling to sign Brazilian youngster Pablo Maia (Sun).