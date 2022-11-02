The FA Cup first round proper sees teams from League One and League Two enter the fray this weekend. Sporting Life picks out several best bets from selected matches.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in AFC Fylde v Gillingham at 20/23 (Betfair) 1pt Portsmouth to win to nil vs Hereford at 13/10 (888Sport) 1pt Connor Wickham to score anytime in South Shields v Forest Green at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Solihull to beat Hartlepool and both teams to score at 3/1 (William Hill) 0.5pts Both teams to score in both halves in Barnet v Chelmsford at 11/1 (Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hereford v Portsmouth Kick-off: Friday, 19:55 GMT

TV channel: BBC Two

Hereford 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Portsmouth 2/7 Read Cameron Pope's full preview Danny Cowley's Pompey are wedged firmly inside the League One play-off spots despite having played two games fewer than most of their top-half counterparts. I am backing the third-tier team to take control in similar fashion to their EFL Trophy win over Aston Villa U21s in early October - a 5-0 rout - and see PORTSMOUTH TO WIN TO NIL at 13/10 as the standout pick. CLICK HERE to back Portsmouth to win to nil with Sky Bet To back that up even further, consider that National League North side Hereford have only won half of their six home league games to date. A Portsmouth unit riding the wave of momentum should have too much firepower for them on Friday night. Score prediction: Hereford 0-4 Portsmouth (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1645 GMT (02/11/22)

South Shields v Forest Green Kick-off: Saturday, 12:00 GMT

TV channel: BBC One

South Shields 10/3 | Draw 5/2 | Forest Green 8/11 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) It's full banana skin territory for Forest Green as they head to the north east to face Northern Premier promotion hopefuls South Shields in front of the Saturday lunchtime BBC cameras. Rovers have found life in League One tough to adjust to, sitting second-bottom after 17 games and in danger of an immediate return to the second tier - and they visit a side high on confidence and unbeaten at home this season. The four-division gap should be too much for Shields to bridge but make no mistake this is a potential upset and there are worse prices around than the 15/4 in places on a surprise home win. Regardless of the result, it would be a shock if Connor Wickham failed to make an impact - the experienced striker has five goals in 12 games since joining Rovers so back WICKHAM TO SCORE ANYTIME against the part-timers at 15/8 in places. CLICK HERE to back Connor Wickham to score anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: South Shields 1-1 Forest Green (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1625 GMT (03/11/22)

AFC Fylde v Gillingham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

AFC Fylde 5/2 | Draw 23/10 | Gillingham 19/20 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Gillingham's goal habits - or rather, lack of them - in Sky Bet League Two this season are quite something. Their matches are averaging a paltry 1.44 goals per game and they have scored just six times in 16 games. Unsurpisingly that has them in the lower reaches of the fourth tier, despite a defensive record worthy of a top-half position and they will be fearing a cup upset at National League North high-fliers Fylde. Of the Gills' 16 league matches, a whopping 15 have featured two goals or fewer, while their non-league hosts are not exactly goal merchants either, their league games averaging 2.5 goals a game. Gills boss Neil Harris is under pressure and will want to avoid a shock so I anticipate another tense affair, meaning the 20/23 on offer for UNDER 2.5 GOALS - a scenario that's landed in 94% of Gillingham's league games - makes huge appeal. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals in AFC Fylde v Gillingham Score prediction: AFC Fylde 0-0 Gillingham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (03/11/22)

Barnet v Chelmsford Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Barnet 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Chelmsford 13/5 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Why pick an all non-league tie to tip when there are more mouthwatering David v Goliath affairs, you may ask? Well, because Barnet are quite simply a bit mad when it comes to goals this season, almost an anti-Gillingham. The Bees' National League games are averaging a ridiculous 4.2 goals per match - they've lost 7-5 and 5-4, won 4-3, been involved in four 3-1 scorelines and a 2-2 draw. National League South visitors Chelmsford are more reserved (who isn't?) but any team is capable of getting dragged into the Bees' craziness - although the bookies have cottoned on, with over 3.5 goals skinny at 2/1 and over 2.5 a short 4/5. Given the hosts' fondness for a crazy scoreline then, I think it's worth a small play at long odds on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES at 11/1. It's happened three times already this campaign with Barnet and we're only just into November. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score in both halves in Barnet v Chelmsford Score prediction: Barnet 3-2 Chelmsford (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Odds correct at 1645 GMT (03/11/22)

Solihull Moors v Hartlepool Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Solihull 8/11 | Draw 5/2 | Hartlepool 10/3 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) There's every chance these two sides could be swapping non-league and Football League status next spring - and the bookies agree, making the high-flying National League hosts very warm favourites against Sky Bet League Two's second-bottom side. I think they will justify that favouritism but at odds-on everywhere you look, it's better to root out a bit of extra value. Hartlepool have lost a lot this season - nine times in 17 league games - but they have found the net in six of those nine losses, while Solihull have conceded in five of their eight wins. CLICK HERE to back Solihull to win and both teams to score With clean sheets a rarity for both but the hosts favoured to progress, SOLIHULL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks the way forward at an inviting 3/1. Score prediction: Solihull 2-1 Hartlepool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1715 GMT (03/11/22)

ALSO READ: Our experts select a tip for every one of this weekend's Premier League fixtures