England and Wales meet in their final group game and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at an odds-on against price.

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 21/20 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England are all-but-through to the round of 16, whereas Wales are likely to be heading home following the conclusion of their third and final Group B contest. Rob Page's side are 16/1 outsiders to qualify to the knockout stages following Friday's 2-0 defeat to Iran. It's the opposite end of the scale for the Three Lions, who are a short 1/8 to finish top. Unsurprisingly, it's England that are odds-on to secure three points here. Uninspiring in their draw with the USA, but Gareth Southgate's side have repeatedly shown that they can deliver when expected to.

It looks certain but while the mathematically equations still highlight that England may go out, we know that Southgate will pick the strongest possible line-up here. There is also the need to bounce back with a positive result after the dull nature of the draw on Friday - anything less than a win drags questionable form into the round of 16. One player who hasn't quite been at it is HARRY KANE, but he still remains an appealing ANYTIME GOALSCORER play at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet His World Cup has been an unusually quiet one - the striker doesn't even have a shot on target yet - but the quick nature of tournament football means we can't get too caught up in that recent form.

Kane will get chances and there is trust that he will take them. After all, he came into the tournament on the back of a Premier League season that delivered 12 goals in 15 matches. He remains England's main threat in front of goal, and this is a game where they are 2/5 to win. You're also getting 8/15 on the Three Lions netting at least two - Kane should be heavily involved. There's the open play presence but also his place as England's designated penalty taker - something that is well worth remembering in a tournament that has seen plenty of spot kicks given. He's realistically out of the running for the Golden Boot but KANE can get one before the knockout stages arrive - even with calls for him to rest.

Wales v England best bets and score prediction 2pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 21/20 (bet365) Score prediction: Wales 0-2 England (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1445 GMT (27/11/22)