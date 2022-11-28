Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for the World Cup clash between England and Wales.

Luke Shaw 1+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Luke Shaw registered a successful tackle as England played out a 0-0 draw with the USA last time out. The left-back has seen one tackle in nine of his ten Premier League appearances this season, with the same coming in his only Europa League start.

Harry Maguire 1+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Harry Maguire has had one tackle in both of England's games as the tournament so far. Expected to start again here, he came into the tournament on the back of at least one tackle in two of his three Premier League outings.

Wales 2+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The nature of the contest means that Wales will have to go for it at some point if they are to progress to the next round of the tournament. They were caught offside twice in their defeat to Iran, while England saw their opponents have two offsides in their first game.

England 5+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip England have had a total of 11 corners across their two World Cup games so far. They should see more here - Wales have had their opponents take at least five in both of their contests.

Phil Foden 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip This could be the game where Phil Foden gets his start, having failed to appear in the starting XI against Iran or the USA. If the winger is there, we can expect him to have chances. Foden averaged 1.34 shots on target per Premier League game with Manchester City this season.

Kieffer Moore 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Kieffer Moore should be involved from the start again here having returned to the XI for the game against Iran. His physical presence should test the England defence, and he had an effort on target last time out.