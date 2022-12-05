Cristiano Ronaldo is now 1/5 to move to the Saudi Pro League after further reports that the Portuguese star has had offers from teams in the division.

Al-Hilal - winners of the last three league titles - have been exploring a deal to sign the forward following the termination of his contract by Manchester United. In the days since those reports emerged, other clubs are believed to be discussing a move to bring Ronaldo to the Middle East. It's impacted his next club market, with odds of 1/5 now available - significantly lower than the 11/10 on offer last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Next Permanent Club odds (via Sky Bet) Any Saudi Pro League Club - 1/5

Sporting Lisbon - 8/1

Real Madrid - 10/1

Newcastle - 12/1

Any MLS Club, Chelsea, PSG - 16/1

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich - 20/1 Odds correct at 1530 GMT (05/12/22)

After Al-Hilal's link, reports on Monday have suggested that Al-Nassr have made an offer for Ronaldo. It's looking increasingly likely that Ronaldo will move to a Saudi Pro League side, according to the odds, with a move to either of his former clubs - Sporting and Real Madrid - lengthening by the day. Saudi-backed Newcastle are priced at 12/1 to acquire his services, with a move to the MLS currently 16/1.