Jude Bellingham has a genuine rival to his ‘most sought-after midfielder in the world’ crown. Enzo Fernandez only moved to Europe in the summer, joining Benfica in a deal believed to be in the region of £15million, but he is already being courted by Europe’s elite.

According to reports, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool were keeping tabs on the 21-year-old prior to the World Cup and his performances in Qatar will no doubt have seen his list of potential suitors swell. However, reports out of Spain this week claim Liverpool already have an agreement in place for the Argentina midfielder. Fernandez is believed to have a €120m release clause and Benfica are hoping to get as close to that as possible given 25% of any sale goes to his former club, River Plate. But why exactly is he so in demand?

Why does everyone want Fernandez? Fernandez has had quite a meteoric rise since making his debut. A product of the River Plate academy, the midfield maestro was loaned to Argentine Primera División side Defensa y Justicia for the 2020/21 campaign. Having initially impressed as a squad player, Fernandez forced his way into Hernan Crespo’s plans and became an integral member of the team. It was a team that went on to win the Copa Sudamericana and the Recopa Sudamericana. He returned to El Monumental at the request of manager Marcelo Gallardo in July 2021. He helped River Plate claim their first title since 2013/14 before agreeing to move to Benfica. His goals against FC Midtjylland helped secure the Portuguese side’s place in the group stages of the Champions League. They went on to top a group containing PSG and Juventus. Roger Schmidt’s side are also eight points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga and are favourites to secure a title that they haven’t won since 2018/19. Everything Fernandez is involved in seems to turn to success and that cannot be a coincidence. Even Argentina are benefitting from his Midas touch. A spectacular player - Messi Having played his way into Lionel Scaloni’s starting XI after impressing off of the bench versus Mexico, Fernandez has started in wins over Poland, Australia and the Netherlands as La Albiceleste have reached only their second World Cup semi-final since 1990. Lionel Messi praised his compatriot following Fernandez’s goal against Mexico. “I’m not surprised by Enzo. I know him and I see him train every day," said Messi. "He deserves it because he’s a spectacular player.” What is Fernandez's best position? Fernandez is something of a chameleon as a player. While turning out for River Plate, he was primarily deployed on the right side of a midfield three. For Benfica, he has operated on the left side of a double pivot, striking up an impressive partnership with a resurgent Florentino Luis. Then, for Argentina against the Netherlands, he played in the middle of a trio alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul. His performances are consistent, no matter what position he finds himself playing. But what is he best at? Well, being the tempo-setter in midfield. He has thrived in this role for Benfica this season. A creative risk taker Since the switch to Europe, Fernandez has averaged 97 passes per 90 across the Primeira Liga and the Champions League, finding a teammate 87% of the time. Per FBRef , he is in the 99th percentile for progressive passes per 90, averaging 9.5. What makes these passing figures even more impressive is that he isn’t just playing it safe. In fact, he ranks in the 96th percentile for Expected Assists (0.23 per 90) and is often looking for that killer pass. He is a controller and a dictator in the middle third, but also a creator.

In the example above, Fernandez receives a pass from the man on the right and takes a touch before playing a perfectly weighted pass into the penalty area for his teammate to latch onto. He then cuts the ball back and Benfica equalise. The No13 isn’t credited with an assist in this phase but he does the heavy lifting.

There is a similar situation later on in the game. Again, Fernandez drifts to the right to pick up possession. However, this time he looks for the killer pass. Many probably expect him to play the ball into the feet of the man dropping off away from the penalty area but Fernandez spots the man looking to dart between the centre-backs, so he plays the pass highlighted in the picture and Benfica manage to test the goalkeeper. It is easily a pass that could be overhit or intercepted, yet Fernandez always seems to get it just right when playing it into the area. The following sequence might just be Fernandez in a nutshell though.

He watches on as play develops down the right-hand side for Benfica and as soon as the ball is passed inside, he is on the move.

Fernandez escapes a crowded area and carves out time and space for himself, as you can see above. From there, he has time to assess his options.

He eventually floats the ball over the top for Goncalo Ramos to bring down in the area before firing past the goalkeeper. The 21-year-old is perpetually on the move looking for ways to make more effective passes. Liverpool already possess a player like that in the shape of Thiago. The heir to Thiago?

At 31 years old, Thiago isn’t getting any younger and is hardly the most reliable due to injuries. The numbers show they are fairly similar in terms of output, with Thiago averaging 82 passes, 7.3 progressive passes and finding a teammate 90% of the time. Adding someone to share that creative burden will improve the Reds. If all goes to plan, Fernandez can succeed the Spain international in a couple of years and the Premier League side are set for the foreseeable future with the Argentine playmaker pulling the strings. It would be a shrewd move as those who can do what Thiago can are few and far between. Locking down a potential heir, whatever the cost, could keep Liverpool competing on all fronts.