Meanwhile, Fabinho's wife has laughed about speculation linking him with an Anfield exit (Express).

Super agent Jorge Mendes wants his client Joao Felix to leave Atletico Madrid to join up with Unai Emery at Aston Villa but Arsenal are also interested (Athletic, Mail).

Chelsea could step up their bid to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao in January after he reportedly told the club he won't extend his contract (Express).

The Blues may also increase the speed of their pursuit of Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko after Armando Broja suffered a bad injury on Sunday (Athletic).

Arsenal could still move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhalo Mudryk in January despite potentially needing a striker instead following Gabriel Jesus' knee surgery.

The Gunners are also considering recalling Folarin Balogun from a loan spell at Ligue 1 club Reims (Sun).

The FA are open to appointing a foreign England manager should Gareth Southgate step down, with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel interested (Telegraph).

Northern Irishman Brendan Rodgers is another potential candidate who interested the FA (Star, Mirror).

Brazil want Carlo Ancelotti to take over from Tite, with the Italian reportedly interested having held informal talks in October (Sun).

Europe's top clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 (Mail).

Amazon are still interested in buying Manchester United but consider the £7bn valuation as unrealistic (Mirror).

Erik ten Hag has praised Harry Maguire and challenged him to turn bring his England form back to Manchester United (Times).

Brighton are expected to make striker Dennis Undav available for loan in January, with Rangers a potential destination - Michael Beale tried to sign him for QPR in the summer (Daily Record).

Cho Gue-sung could leave Celtic in January with numerous European clubs interested as he searches for more regular game time (Daily Record).