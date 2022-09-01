Brazil will attempt to sound out Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on his plans for the future as they look to find a replacement for national team boss Tite, according to reports in South America (Daily Express).

Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Barcelona striker Ferran Torres after missing out on an audacious bid to sign him over the summer (Daily Mirror).

Thomas Tuchel wants the England job - if Gareth Southgate decides to walk away (The Sun).

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United are activating the one-year extension to Marcus Rashford's contract as he tries to persuade the England international to sign a new long-term deal (Daily Telegraph).

Kyle Walker could be the first member of England's World Cup squad to confirm his retirement from the international game (Daily Express).

Manchester United have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig's Croatia star Josko Gvardiol but will face huge competition for the 20-year-old's signature (The Sun).

Liverpool's "smash in the face" injury to Luis Diaz could see the striker sidelined for three months (The Times).

David de Gea has warned Real Madrid to remove Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho from their transfer plans as "we won't let him leave" (Daily Mail).

AC Milan are back on the trail of Fulham and United States defender Antonee Robinson (The Sun).

Juventus are reportedly interested in moving three players on in order to launch an audacious bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount (Daily Mail).