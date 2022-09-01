An alleged bust-up with assistant England boss Steve Holland was reportedly behind Ben White's return home from the Three Lions' World Cup camp. The Arsenal defender also became unhappy in Qatar and struggled to mix with the squad (Daily Star).

Team-mate Jude Bellingham will reportedly tell Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the club after the tournament, while French newspaper L'Equipe says Harry Maguire's threat from set-pieces makes him the man France must devise a plan to stop (both Daily Mail).

Kieran Tripper has urged Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager for as long as possible (Daily Star).

Southgate has ordered his players to avoid a silly red card that could sully their World Cup dream (The Sun).

England wives and girlfriends have been lending their support to Raheem Sterling's family as he prepares to fly back to Qatar (Daily Mirror).

The World Cup is facing the possibility of a serious crowd incident following a chaotic scenes involving supporters and unprepared security forces, with FIFA embroiled in a series of legal disputes with the Qatari authorities.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni was left fuming after team news was leaked from his side ahead of their quarter-final clash with Holland (all Daily Mail).

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Cody Gakpo in January but his price tag has doubled since the summer (The Times).

Red Devils wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly being lined up for a move by Real Madrid, while United are also reportedly tracking KS Samara starlet Sergey Pinyaev.

Meanwhile in France, Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is poised to step up his bid to land Marcus Rashford (Daily Telegraph).

Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in France star Randal Kolo Muani (all The Sun).

Real Madrid have beaten the field to the £51m signing of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick (Daily Star).

Following the disappointment of missing out on the Palmeiras talent, Chelsea have turned their attention to signing Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko (Daily Express).

Manchester City's Erling Haaland looked in prime condition as he returned to training ahead of the Premier League's restart and insists that missing the World Cup has put him in 'the best possible place', while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly asked the board a few months ago to sign a player like Sofyan Amrabat in January.

At Arsenal, Mikel Arteta will wait to see how star striker Gabriel Jesus recovers from knee surgery before deciding on making a new big-name signing in next month's transfer window.

And Manchester United's former assistant Rene Meulensteen has lauded Portugal manager Fernando Santos for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo (all Daily Mail).

Graham Potter says Chelsea's World Cup players who have already been eliminated will link back up with the rest of the squad in England next week.

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has dismissed claims his Lyon takeover has collapsed as "fake news". The French club are confident a sale will "take place shortly" (The Athletic).

And Wolves' Chinese owners are looking for a new investor in the club, but insist they will not entertain any takeover offers despite financial pressures on their main business (The Times).

Juventus will be welcomed back into the fold of Europe's elite clubs at a European Club Association meeting on Friday, following their leading role in the European Super League (Daily Mail).

In Scottish news, Hibernian's Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs, however Rangers will not make a move for the defender. At Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi is set to be offered the option of a return to Japan (Scottish Sun).

The Hoops could be set to add Ferencvaros midfielder Aissa Laidouni to their midfield ranks (Daily Record).