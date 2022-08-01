The FA do not want Gareth Southgate to step down as England manager after the World Cup and will try and get him to stay, no matter the result against France (Times).

Raheem Sterling is considering returning to the England squad ahead of Saturday's quarter-final with France after his family home was burgled (Sun, Telegraph).

Manchester United are formulating a plan over when to make a move for Netherlands star Cody Gakpo (Mail).

France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot says he wants to move to the Premier League after coming close to joining Manchester United in the summer (Express).

Arsenal's plans to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk in January may be shelved following Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus's knee surgery (Sun).

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says they won't splash the cash in January because of Financial Fair Play restrictions (Mail).

West Ham want to sign a striker in January, according to reports (Sun).