Using Infogol player ratings, which take into account every shot-based and non-shot based action a player makes in a football match, we select a 2022 World Cup data-driven Team of the Tournament, and while there are a few surprises, the big hitters still feature.

Goalkeeper - Dominik Livaković (Croatia)

It was a close decision between Dominik Livaković and Morocco's Bono, but the Croat gets the nod due to his tournament leading post-shot expected goals (psxG) stats.

The Dinamo Zagreb stopper has faced chances equating to 9.3 psxG, meaning an average keeper would have been expected to concede roughly nine goals, yet Livaković has allowed only six. Add in his penalty heroics, and it was hard to leave him out.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina (Argentina)

There haven't been that many standout right-backs at the tournament from a stats perspective, but Nahuel Molina has had a solid tournament for an Argentina side who have gone as deep as possible.

He has a goal and assist to his name, contributing 0.13 expected goal involvements (xGI) per 95 minutes, while proving key to an Argentine defence that has kept clean sheets in half of their six games.

Centre-back - Harry Maguire (England)

Despite the negativity around Harry Maguire pre-tournament, the Manchester United defender performed excellently in Qatar, posting the highest Infogol player rating of any centre-back with 7.25.

Not only did he contribute three clean sheets for the Three Lions, but he was a threat at the other end of the pitch too, taking six shots equating to 0.40 xG.

Centre-back - Ibrahima Konate (France)

Despite featuring in only four matches for finalists France, Konate has looked much more assured than his counterparts and has posted the second highest rating of any centre-back.

He has also been a threat from attacking set-pieces, racking up 0.52 xG from just two shots.

Left-back - Theo Hernandez (France)

Theo Hernandez was brought in by France after his brother Lucas was injured in their opener, and despite looking shaky defensively at times, his attacking output has been impressive.

He has scored one and assisted two at the tournament, averaging 0.26 expected assists (xA) per 95 minutes.

Centre-midfield - Casemiro (Brazil)

In terms of midfielders, there weren't many at the tournament who performed well according to Infogol's metric, but Brazil's key midfield cog Casemiro did.

He averaged 2.56 tackles per game, impressing on the defensive end, while he also scored the match-winner against Switzerland to ensure his side finished top of the group.

Centre-midfield - Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Of all midfielders at the tournament, Fernandes ranked best based on Infogol's metrics, racking up 7.55 rating.

He was instrumental to Portugal's attacking play, scoring two and assisting three in four matches, averaging 0.74 xGI/95.

Attacking-midfield - Neymar Jr (Brazil)

Neymar missed two of his nations games through injury, but in his limited minutes, he really did shine.

Two goals and one assists, including the wonderous go-ahead strike against Croatia in the quarter-finals, is a decent return from 294 minutes of football, with his xGI per 95 a whopping 1.27.

Right wing - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The little magician has been unplayable at times in Qatar, posing a constant threat to opponents, and almost single-handedly dragging Argentina to the final.

He has five goals and three assists in six matches, from 5.53 xG and 2.93 xA, so there has been no overperformance on underlying numbers. His xGI/95 of 1.24 is big, and the Argentine has posted the best Infogol player rating of anyone at the World Cup - 8.69.

Left wing - Kylian Mbappe (France)

Messi's PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe has also had a stellar tournament, with opponents struggling to deal with his pace and directness.

Five goals an two assists heading into the final, he has led France to within one game of a the historical achievement of retaining the World Cup. Averaging 0.91 xGI/95, his sheer presence has petrified opponents, and meant his teammates have had more space to thrive.

Striker - Olivier Giroud (France)

The forgotten man at the start of this tournament, Olivier Giroud has made his mark in Qatar. The AC Milan striker was supposed to be playing second-fiddle to Karim Benzema, but the Real Madrid striker's injury meant he was to be relied upon again.

Not only has he scored four goals from 3.78 xG, but in doing so he became France's all-time top scorer, surpassing Thierry Henry. With a World Cup rating of 8.10, he was the best performing striker in Qatar.