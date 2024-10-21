Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Helped by a William Sailba red card, Bournemouth won 2-0 to leave Arsenal four points off the Premier League title pace.

In the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side remain unbeaten. They drew 0-0 with Atalanta and cruised past PSG but have lost some key players since.

Martin Odegaard missed the win over PSG and has since been joined in the treatment room by Bukayo Saka. The winger didn’t make the squad on the south coast and is unlikely to be risked on Tuesday considering the calibre of opposition.

It's early days yet but the signs are not great for the Ukrainian champions. Shakhtar’s solitary point leaves them with ground to make up if they are going to make the next stage. More damning is their lack of creativity.

No side has had fewer shots (10) or shots on target (1) with Shakhtar yet to score; no wonder Arsenal are heavily odds on.