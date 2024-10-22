Curtis Jones' great Liverpool form presents Arne Slot with a dilemma

It must feel like déjà vu for Curtis Jones.

Every single season, the Liverpool midfielder has to overcome an injury and prove he’s worthy of a place in the starting XI. The 23-year-old is into his fifth campaign as a starter for the Reds yet there are still some who doubt his ability. Not just as a starter but as a squad player for his boyhood club. Jones has always divided opinion. There are those who expect him to replicate the form he showed during his time with the academy, despite the fact he’s tasked with a different role for the first team.

Simply put, he’s expected to be something he isn’t. So whatever he does, it isn’t good enough. The 2024/25 campaign was supposed to be something of a coming-of-age season for the versatile midfielder. Under a new coach, Jones was expected to flourish, especially after declaring the tactics deployed by Arne Slot suited him better. "He's amazing," Jones had told reporters during a press conference when asked about Slot. "It's probably the happiest I've been in terms of a style of play that suits me. It's a clear plan in training and he's fully involved, coaching us a lot. He's big on the finer details. He's got a certain way of playing. He knows it will take time as it's a big change, but him and his staff are chilled about it as they know the quality is all there. "It's always been a hard time, coming around the team as a young lad and I always had a certain way of playing but I had to adapt and change. But that was part of the plan and it was something I can do. "But I feel this is more me, I can get on the ball more. I'm excited."

Curtis Jones scores the winner for Liverpool against Chelsea

And there was even a spot in the starting XI up for grabs after the club’s failed attempts to pry Martin Zubimendi away from Real Sociedad. However, the anchor role in the midfield was quickly snapped up by Ryan Gravenberch who made the position his own. Jones seemed to struggle during pre-season in a more withdrawn role, so he was battling it out with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for minutes. An injury then kept him sidelined for over a fortnight and his campaign didn’t really get underway until mid-September. His first start for the Reds didn’t arrive until the 25th of September in the Carabao Cup tie against West Ham. The Liverpool No17 put in an impressive showing against the Hammers and a shadow XI for the Reds.

He completed 95% of his passes and finished the game with an assist. He also completed 100% of his attempted dribbles and had a total of four shots, playing in a new role in Liverpool’s 4-2-4 shape. He had to wait until the first week of October for his first Premier League start. This time he got the nod ahead of Szoboszlai with Slot looking to give the Hungary skipper a breather. Jones was deployed as the attacking midfielder and the Reds eked out a 1-0 win over the Eagles. Again, the 20-cap England under-21 international did enough to catch the eye. The midfielder completed 98% of his passes and created two chances. He completed 100% of his dribbles, made four ball recoveries and won 100% of his aerial duels in what was an all-action display.

The No17 was then selected ahead of Mac Allister for Liverpool’s recent match against Chelsea. It was the first time he’d started back-to-back games in the Premier League for the Reds since February. The pressure was on. He delivered, though. Jones was named man of the match after scoring the winner. He also won the penalty which was converted by Mohamed Salah. Jones was up against two former Liverpool transfer targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. He was paired with Gravenberch and Szoboszlai in midfield. He was surrounded by big-money purchases and yet he was the best midfielder on the pitch. To go along with his match-winning goal and assist via the penalty, Jones carved out two chances, won two of his three tackles and came out on top in 75% of his ground duels.

Afterwards, Jamie Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, heaped praise on his fellow Liverpudlian, saying: "That was almost a throwback to when I started watching football, we’d just call someone a midfield player. "Your Bryan Robson’s, Peter Reid for Everton. You had to defend, and also get forward. That performance we saw today, he was a little bit of everything." And Jones echoed this idea in his post-match interview: “For a player who wants to play in this team, you’ve got to run, you’ve got to have energy, you’ve got to be all over the pitch. “You’ve got to help with the goals and the assists and if you’re in centre midfield, you’ve got to go and press, you’ve got to get back, you’ve got to help out. That’s what I try to do.”

The timing of this is interesting. Jones is due a new deal at the end of the season and this campaign could really shape his Liverpool career. If he’s able to cement his place in the starting XI, that new deal is a formality. If he isn’t he may have to look elsewhere for first-team football. Slot now has a bit of a dilemma on his hands. Jones has done nothing wrong in any of his starts this season and deserves a place in the starting XI. But Gravenberch is undroppable, Mac Allister has quietly gone about his business in a new role this season alongside the Dutchman in a double pivot while Szoboszlai, though criticised for his lack of output, has been a one-man pressing machine at times for the Reds. Jones has given his manager a decision to make and it’s come during a crunch time of the campaign for the Reds.