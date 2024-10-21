Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Two big chances for Haggas at Newcastle When William Haggas sends runners on the long journey from his Newmarket base to Newcastle it's worth taking note as since the start of 2019 he has had 54 winners at a strike rate of nearly 29% at the course. That compares favourably to his overall strike rate of nearly 22% in the same period, and the only venue where he has had more winners is Haydock (57). Haggas has two runners at Newcastle on Tuesday, starting with Dramatic Star in the opening extended mile-and-a-half handicap (16:15). Dramatic Star's recent form figures don't offer encouragement, but his penultimate effort at Haydock can be ignored as he slipped on the bend, while last time he was competing in the Melrose Handicap, one of the strongest races of its type all season. Perhaps unsurprisingly given his lethargic effort in the Melrose, Dramatic Star has been gelded since last seen and has been found a less competitive contest to get back on track and build on his early promise. In the second race on the card, the extended mile-and-a-quarter novice (16:50), Haggas runs impressive Chester winner Marama. She had been off the course for 322 days prior to last month's return, but she defied that absence to readily pull seven lengths clear, marking herself out as a useful prospect.

Promising Giselle takes step up in class Ryan Moore is riding at the Curragh on Tuesday and you'd imagine the principal reason is to partner the promising Giselle in the feature Group 3 Staffordstown Stud Stakes (13:30). Giselle is bred to be talented, being by Frankel and out of Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Newspaperofrecord, and she has seemingly always been held in high regard at Ballydoyle as she was sent off the 8/11 favourite on debut in a Leopardstown fillies' maiden that included stablemate Bedtime Story. Giselle had to settle for second on that occasion, but she shaped with plenty of promise behind her stablemate who gave the form a big boost by winning the Chesham Stakes by nine and a half lengths. Giselle wasn't seen out again for another four months, finally making her return at the Curragh two and a half weeks ago, but she confirmed her debut promise by winning a seven-furlong fillies' maiden in the style of one likely to be making an impact at a higher level. She gets that chance to test herself in this competitive Group 3.

Gosden boasts good record in Yarmouth novice The Gosden stable won both divisions of the mile fillies' novice (13:55) the last time this Yarmouth meeting took place in 2022, while they saddled the one-two in the sole edition in 2021. John Gosden, prior to sharing the licence with son Thady, also won this event in 2016 when it was run as a maiden with subsequent Musidora winner Shutter Speed, and he landed one of the divisions in 2018 with subsequent Cheshire Oaks winner Mehdaayih. Gosden has also been responsible for the runner-up in both divisions in 2017, the runner-up in the division he didn't win in 2018, the runner-up in 2019 and the third home in 2020. He's clearly happy to run a talented filly in this novice and this year he relies on Wajbah, a 200,000 guineas purchase as a yearling who is out of a sister to the smart Group 3 winner Kenhope. Tip of the Day Operation Gimcrack - 18:55 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Operation Gimcrack shaped with encouragement when fifth on his belated return in a seven-furlong handicap here last month and he then shaped much better than the bare result would suggest at Redcar a couple of weeks later. Operation Gimcrack finished tenth but he was beaten only four and a half lengths and may have gone close had he not endured such trouble in running against the far rail. He's bred to be much better than this lowly mark, being a half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior, and he's still unexposed after only six starts for the in-form Bryan Smart.