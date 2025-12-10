Big Bash cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Sunday's opening match of the Big Bash season between old rivals Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.
Cricket tips: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers
1pt Mitchell Marsh to make a fifty in the match at 11/4 (bet365)
Old rivals, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, lock horns in the Big Bash curtain-raiser at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday morning, 08:15 start time.
These two powerhouse clubs have won eight Big Bash titles between them and have been the dominant forces in this tournament throughout its history.
Find out in detail here why I’m backing the Scorchers to rule supreme for a sixth time this season, and I’d give them the edge on Sunday with home advantage always such a big weapon for the men in Orange.
Last term was something of a write-off for the Scorchers who were unusually light in the batting department, but in years gone by they have always proved incredibly hard to beat at home, often being able to catch visiting sides out on the quickest pitch in Australia.
It’s currently 4/5 for a home win, which looks about right to me, for all I don’t want to bet the house on an odds-on chance at this stage of the season.
One of the reasons I’m so keen on the Scorchers is the shape of their batting line-up this time around, in the main boosted by the return of MITCHELL MARSH who only played once last term.
Marsh comes into this year’s campaign in outstanding form, with his Test career seemingly over and his his focus now on the white-ball formats.
In T20Is for Australia in 2025, Marsh is averaging close to forty at the top of the order, with a strike-rate of 158.18, while his average in ODIs in this calendar year stands at an impressive 60.80. Going back to the spring, Marsh enjoyed a fruitful IPL where the competition was hotter that it will be in this tournament.
I think the powerful right-hander is set for a big season, and speaking to cricket.com.au only this week, Marsh said: "Right now I am deeply committed to the group and the Scorchers.
"WA cricket has been a huge part of my life and I plan to give back in any way possible long into the future."
Marsh has clearly got the bit between his teeth again, and I’m backing him to begin with a bang on Sunday.
Bet365 are standout at 11/4 about MARSH SCORING A FIFTY in the match, and that looks a good starting point.
Posted at 15:25 GMT on 10/12/25
