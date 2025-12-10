Big Bash cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers match preview and best bets

Old rivals, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, lock horns in the Big Bash curtain-raiser at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday morning, 08:15 start time.

These two powerhouse clubs have won eight Big Bash titles between them and have been the dominant forces in this tournament throughout its history.

Find out in detail here why I’m backing the Scorchers to rule supreme for a sixth time this season, and I’d give them the edge on Sunday with home advantage always such a big weapon for the men in Orange.

Last term was something of a write-off for the Scorchers who were unusually light in the batting department, but in years gone by they have always proved incredibly hard to beat at home, often being able to catch visiting sides out on the quickest pitch in Australia.

It’s currently 4/5 for a home win, which looks about right to me, for all I don’t want to bet the house on an odds-on chance at this stage of the season.