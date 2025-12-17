Ashes betting tips: Australia vs England third Test in-play preview and best bets

Richard Mann is backing England's batsmen to deliver big runs on day two of the third Ashes Test match in Adelaide.

Cricket tips: Day two betting update 1.25pts Joe Root to make a first-innings fifty at 9/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.75pt Joe Root to make a first-innings century at 11/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt Zak Crawley to make a first-innings century at 12/1 (Betway) 0.5pt Ollie Pope to make a first-innings century at 12/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Opportunity knocks for England on day two of the third Ashes Test match in Adelaide, following a spirited effort with the ball on the opening day. Having won the toss and elected to make first use of excellent batting conditions, Australia closed on 326-8 thanks to a wonderful hundred from Alex Carey and 82 from veteran Usman Khawaja who was a late replacement for the ill Steve Smith. However, England toiled hard in soaring temperatures on a wicket that is very flat and promises to be ever better on days two and three. Were it not for an inexplicable error from the Snicko technology when offering Carey a lifeline after he had clearly edged behind off the bowling of Josh Tongue, the day would’ve been even better for the tourists.

Alex Carey has admitted edging behind on 72, with Snicko owners BBG Sports taking full responsibility and citing human error 😬 #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/72tD2JmsXT — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 17, 2025

Armed with a new ball tomorrow morning, the impressive Jofra Archer – whose figures so far read 16-5-29-3 – will fancy his chances of restricting Australia to below 350 which, in truth, would appear under-par. Adelaide always promised to provide the best batting wicket of the series, and we saw very little swing or seam movement on day one, nor the excessive bounce that troubled England’s batting group in Perth and Brisbane. There really will be no excuses when England get their chance to bat, and speaking on TNT Sports, former Australia head coach Justin Langer labelled the pitch a ‘batting paradise’ and suggested England would want to make hay and only bat once, before spin comes into play on day four onwards. It’s hard to have complete faith in England posting that big first-innings score on what we have seen on this tour so far, but Adelaide is the one pitch in Australia that visiting batsmen look forward to, and that top seven should certainly be up to speed by now. One man who is reliable in that England line-up is JOE ROOT, a centurion in a losing cause at the Gabba and with a pretty good record on this ground, too. Root averages 44.00 in four Test matches here, with three fifties.

🗣 "This is a batting paradise, Australia will be disappointed."



Justin Langer gives his thoughts on the wicket and England's batting aims 👀 pic.twitter.com/davv8Bhmzz — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 17, 2025

With no demons in the pitch, and that monkey off his back following his first hundred in Australia in the second Test, Root runs in this England first innings looks the way to go again. The 9/5 available for Root make another FIFTY at this venue looks good business, with 11/2 about another CENTURY from the Yorkshireman also worth taking. Finally, call me a glutton for punishment, but I want to chance my arm on ZAK CRAWLEY and OLLIE POPE to make CENTURIES, both at 12/1. I suspect there won’t be many takers, but Crawley played beautifully for scores of 76 and 44 at the Gabba, and he will find conditions much more to his liking here. The Kent man clearly enjoys playing against Australia, and it’s probably gone under the radar that he currently averages a very healthy 40.31 against this opposition – some going for an opening batsman. While he’s clearly hit and miss, Crawley is also very dangerous when on song, and this ground, with its placid pitch and short square boundaries, could prove a perfect storm.

As for Pope, he’s probably at the last chance saloon bar, but if you think back to that first Test in Perth, he looked England’s best batsman as he put together contributions of 46 and 33. In fact, until Travis Head’s second-innings hundred, Pope had looked the most accomplished batter in difficult conditions on either side, and I do think he’s ironed out a few of the technical issues that troubled him last summer. The Gabba was less encouraging and he looked frenetic starting under lights in the second innings, but he’s always been that way. Again, things will be much easier tomorrow, and given this was his home ground in the Big Bash last year, he should have more knowledge of conditions here than most. If he can get away, there will be few excuses for a supreme talent who really does need to start consistently delivering in an England shirt. I’m prepared to give him one last chance. Posted at 12:20 GMT on 17/12/25