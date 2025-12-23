Big Bash cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes match preview and best bets

Richard Mann is on hand to preview Boxing Day's double-header from the Big Bash, featuring the big one between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Cricket tips: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes 1pt Rehan Ahmed top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 18/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

As quickly as the disappointment at receiving another pair Marks & Spencer socks dissipates, followed by what promises to be a painful night of Ashes cricket at the MCG, the Big Bash is on hand with a double-header on Boxing Day morning. Up first is Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars at 07:05, live on Sky Sports. The Sixers, so long Big Bash giants, have looked a little shaky this term, losing two of their three fixtures, while the Stars are a perfect two from two. Can the Stars back it up, or will they flatter to deceive like so many times before? On the face of it, this looks a pretty good outfit, one far less reliant on Glenn Maxwell than in previous years. I’m not a converted believer just yet, but the early signs are good, and I reckon they can put it up to the Sixers here.

Glenn Maxwell

Look out for Stars young gun Campbell Kellaway who has kicked of the season with scores 41 not out and 28 to back up the 71 he made against England Lions at the beginning of the month. He looks a real talent, but his running between the wickets isn’t the best just yet, and don’t be surprised if he is involved in a run out at some stage this season. One for in-play punters, perhaps. Hobart too hot for the Scorchers? At 10:15, it’s the big one as champions Hobart Hurricanes travel to Perth to take on the Scorchers. The Scorchers were unable to defend 257 against Brisbane Heat a week ago, so are entitled to have a few bruised egos in their ranks, particularly amongst the bowlers. This is a fine outfit, though, boasting a brilliant batting line-up, and it’s worth nothing that as strong as the Hurricanes have looked so far, they were beaten by the Stars two games ago. I make this a choice affair, though Jhye Richardson appears unlikely to feature for the hosts having been called up by Australia for the fourth Ashes Test. Perhaps that gives give the Hurricanes the edge, but as we’ve seen many times before, the new ball can often decide the outcome of games played at this venue. As such, this appears to be the opportune moment to back REHAN AHMED to be TOP HOBART HURRICANES BATSMAN at 18/1 This Hurricanes middle order is very flexible, highlighted by the fact Rehan was not needed when listed to bat at number six last time out, having previously batted at three against the Stars.