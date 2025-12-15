Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

It’s been quite the start to this year’s Big Bash for three of the headline signings at the draft, and I don’t envisage things getting any better for one of Pakistan’s golden boys when Sydney Sixers host Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

BABAR AZAM certainly raised a few eyebrows when he was snapped up by Big Bash giants, the Sixers, but his debut in pink ended in defeat to Perth Scorchers on Sunday as he could only muster two runs from five balls.

Babar has big boots to fill, following in the footsteps of James Vince who was such a star for the Sixers for a number of years, and I’m not convinced.

The last few years having been something of a struggle for Babar, and though he hit a century against Sri Lanka in November, and 74 against Zimbabwe more recently, those were his only two knocks of any note in his last 10 innings.