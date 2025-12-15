Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a strong view in Wednesday's offering from the Big Bash, when Sydney Sixers host Adelaide Strikers.
Cricket tips: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers
2pts Babar Azam under 27.5 match runs at 5/6 (Boylesports)
It’s been quite the start to this year’s Big Bash for three of the headline signings at the draft, and I don’t envisage things getting any better for one of Pakistan’s golden boys when Sydney Sixers host Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.
BABAR AZAM certainly raised a few eyebrows when he was snapped up by Big Bash giants, the Sixers, but his debut in pink ended in defeat to Perth Scorchers on Sunday as he could only muster two runs from five balls.
Babar has big boots to fill, following in the footsteps of James Vince who was such a star for the Sixers for a number of years, and I’m not convinced.
The last few years having been something of a struggle for Babar, and though he hit a century against Sri Lanka in November, and 74 against Zimbabwe more recently, those were his only two knocks of any note in his last 10 innings.
In Australia, on these quick pitches, up against some pacey attacks, things promise to be much tougher, and he looks a short on Wednesday at UNDER 27.5 MATCH RUNS (5/6) with Boylesports.
Compatriots Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi also endured Big Bash debuts to forget on Monday, and another tough day at the office awaits for Babar.
The Sixers will start as favourites, but the visitors boast a strong top order which comprises of Matt Short and Chris Lynn, and they could make hay here.
Sean Abbott missed Sunday's defeat in Perth, and he leaves the Sixers attack looking short if he isn't able to get back on the park soon.
