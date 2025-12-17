Big Bash cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the Big Bash, when Brisbane Heat host Perth Scorchers at the Gabba.
Cricket tips: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers
2pts Both teams to score 170+ runs at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Perth Scorchers continue their bid for a sixth Big Bash title when travelling to face Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Friday morning.
The Scorchers opened the show when beating Sydney Sixers on Sunday, while the Heat were beaten by Melbourne Renegades on Monday.
However, the Heat made a real go of chasing down 213 in Geelong, and in Hugh Weigban, they look to have another bold, young batting talent to follow in the footsteps of Nathan McSweeney and Max Bryant.
In fact, when you throw Colin Munro, who made 55 on Monday, and Matt Renshaw into the mix, the hosts really have assembled another formidable batting line-up.
That batting will need to be every bit as good as it looks, though, facing down an excellent Scorchers outfit whose own batting in particular stacks up so well this season.
Mitchell Marsh is back in orange having hardly featured last term, but he was upstaged in the season opener by Cooper Connolly who looks every inch the real deal.
The pocket-rocket left-hander struck 59 from 31 balls in that win over the Sixers, and he promises to be well supported by Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie and Laurie Evans.
In sum, this shapes up to be an arm wrestle between two powerful batting units, with big runs very much on the cards.
And I’m inclined to take a positive view of the pitch at the Gabba, which has generally been one of the better surfaces for batting in recent editions of the Big Bash.
Last year, there were five Big Bash fixtures played on this ground and in three of those fixtures, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 170+ RUNS landed, and on one occasion, 400 runs were scored as both teams crossed 200.
170 looks the sweet spot, then, with two excellent batting sides making for the perfect storm.
5/2 is fair and worth a bet.
Posted at 15:15 GMT on 18/12/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.