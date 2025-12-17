Big Bash cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Perth Scorchers continue their bid for a sixth Big Bash title when travelling to face Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Friday morning.

The Scorchers opened the show when beating Sydney Sixers on Sunday, while the Heat were beaten by Melbourne Renegades on Monday.

However, the Heat made a real go of chasing down 213 in Geelong, and in Hugh Weigban, they look to have another bold, young batting talent to follow in the footsteps of Nathan McSweeney and Max Bryant.

In fact, when you throw Colin Munro, who made 55 on Monday, and Matt Renshaw into the mix, the hosts really have assembled another formidable batting line-up.

That batting will need to be every bit as good as it looks, though, facing down an excellent Scorchers outfit whose own batting in particular stacks up so well this season.