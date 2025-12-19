Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes match preview and best bets

Richard Mann is betting on more big runs in the Big Bash on Sunday, when Melbourne Melbourne Renegades take on Hobart Hurricanes.
Cricket tips: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
1pt Both teams to score 170+ runs at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
The going has been good for batsmen in the Big Bash so far this season, and more big runs could be on the cards when Melbourne Renegades host Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong on Sunday morning.
Friday saw a remarkable match at the Gabba as Brisbane Heat pulled off a spectacular run chase of 258 to down Perth Scorchers, and the Heat were earlier involved in another high-scoring game at this venue when scoring 198-8 after the Renegades had posted 212-5.
The interesting thing about the ground in Geelong is that historically, it hasn’t always been the best venue for runs.
However, a new ground staff team has been brought in to prepare the wickets in Geelong this year, and the omens look good judging by that first match of the campaign here between the Renegades and the Heat.
There were over 400 runs scored in that one, Tim Seifert making 102 of them with a brilliant hundred, while Oliver Peake showcased his rich talent with 57 from 29 balls.
In fact, the home team has plenty of batting power in their ranks, and the class of overseas signing Mohammad Rizwan, while visitors Hobart Hurricanes boast an even more destructive batting line-up.
Mitchell Owen lit up last year’s tournament, but the likes of Tim David and Ben McDermott head a stellar supporting cast.
This match looks all about runs to me, even when taking into account two good bowling attacks, and that looks the way to go for a bet.
Let’s take BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 170+ RUNS (11/4) and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS (5/1).
Posted at 07:25 GMT on 20/12/25
