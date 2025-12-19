Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes match preview and best bets

The going has been good for batsmen in the Big Bash so far this season, and more big runs could be on the cards when Melbourne Renegades host Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong on Sunday morning.

Friday saw a remarkable match at the Gabba as Brisbane Heat pulled off a spectacular run chase of 258 to down Perth Scorchers, and the Heat were earlier involved in another high-scoring game at this venue when scoring 198-8 after the Renegades had posted 212-5.

The interesting thing about the ground in Geelong is that historically, it hasn’t always been the best venue for runs.

However, a new ground staff team has been brought in to prepare the wickets in Geelong this year, and the omens look good judging by that first match of the campaign here between the Renegades and the Heat.