Big Bash cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars match preview and best bets

This punter is hoping history can repeat itself when Adelaide Strikers host Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash on Tuesday morning.

These two sides put on a run-fest on this ground on New Year’s Eve, 2023, the Stars coasting to their victory target of 206 with an over to spare.

It was typical of the ground at the Adelaide Oval, with the type of flat pitch we saw at last week’s Ashes Test match supplemented by short square boundaries and a rapid outfield.

Chris Lynn and Matt Short did much of the heavy lifting for the Strikers on that occasion, while big guns Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will again line up for the Stars.