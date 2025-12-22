Big Bash cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars match preview and best bets

Cricket tips: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars
1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Both teams to score 200+ runs at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
This punter is hoping history can repeat itself when Adelaide Strikers host Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash on Tuesday morning.
These two sides put on a run-fest on this ground on New Year’s Eve, 2023, the Stars coasting to their victory target of 206 with an over to spare.
It was typical of the ground at the Adelaide Oval, with the type of flat pitch we saw at last week’s Ashes Test match supplemented by short square boundaries and a rapid outfield.
Chris Lynn and Matt Short did much of the heavy lifting for the Strikers on that occasion, while big guns Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will again line up for the Stars.
In fact, the men in green looked very good when cruising to an eight-wicket victory over champions Hobart Hurricanes in their opening match, as young gun Campbell Kellaway impressed along with Stoinis. Maxwell wasn’t even required with the bat, nor finishers Hilton Cartwright or Tom Curran.
The home side have some decent supporting acts in their ranks, too. Liam Scott stroked an impressive fifty against Sydney Sixers, an innings featuring a number of rasping pull shots, while Jason Sangha always promised to prove a good signing.
Given the tournament has been high-scoring so far this term, it’s hard to get away from those both teams to score markets.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS was a winner twice on this ground last season, so I’m keen to take the 7/2 available for Tuesday's clash, split stakes three ways with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS (7/1) and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS (14/1) – which landed once last term from five matches.
The odds look wrong, so here’s hoping for an early Christmas present in Adelaide.
Posted at 15:15 GMT on 22/12/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.