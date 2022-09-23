In his latest column, Paul Nicholson reveals the list of his favourite opponents - and there's certainly some surprises.

When we talk about players we like to face, a lot of people would assume it’s those who we have great records against – or are generally inferior opposition. But it doesn’t work that way. A true professional wants to test themselves against the best and be part of thrilling matches that live long in the memory, especially on the big stage with millions watching around the world. That’s the reward for putting in all the hours of practice and beating everyone else to earn these opportunities. There were players – especially in the days before tour cards - where you’d think ‘if I draw him, it’s a guaranteed win’ but you don’t look forward to those matches or enjoy them. So, my personal three favourite opponents all pushed me to my limit…to say the very least.

Click on the image to find out about these opponents

Phil Taylor This might shock a few of you…especially because I lost 23 of our 25 meetings! But on all of those occasions I was obviously the underdog and that means less pressure and more licence to enjoy the challenge. Anyone should relish the opportunity to play the greatest of all time but from a technical point of view, he also played the game at a perfect pace and rhythm. Our styles of play complimented each other and although there were the odd mind games here and there, they never bothered me. The reason he beat me 23 times was because he was better than me. On the two occasions I came out on top, I was better that day. Mind games never, ever came into it – despite what people might think due to our rivalry. Hardly anyone has a great record against Taylor so we all cherish those rare times we did get the upper hand, especially if it was on television in a high-profile tournament. Both of mine came in televised majors at the UK Open and the Players Championship Finals – which I went on to win of course – and went to deciding legs, so I’ll always treasure those moments.

NICHOLSON AT HIS BEST! Taylor v Nicholson | 2010 Players Championship Finals

The best game we actually had from a quality perspective was a European Championship quarter-final which he beat me 10-7 and I really enjoyed that one too. Even when we weren’t getting along, there was never any nastiness during the game. All the issues we’d had in the press or during post-match interviews never affected the actual matches. The only time it got a bit frosty was during the UK Open in 2011 when I waved him off but apart from that we’ve always been very gracious.

Paul Nicholson waving goodbye to Phil Taylor - 2011 PDC UK Open

After Phil beat me 6-1 in a Players Championship event back in 2016 – at a time when I was trying to rebuild my career after a wrist injury – he came and sat down next to me and said: “I notice you’ve made some changes to your throw. Whatever you’re doing, you’re doing the right thing so keep it up.” After everything we’d been through that was very classy and I was touched by it. If you asked Phil who his five favourite players to face were, I doubt he’d say me. He recently said during a podcast that I was the only player who got under his skin. That’s actually a massive – albeit strange - compliment when you think of all the rivalries and great players who have tried to outdo him down the years!

Dave Chisnall There’s not one player on tour – or even on earth – who doesn’t like Dave Chisnall. He’s impossible to dislike. I played him 11 times and won four of them – so again, he’s not someone I had an easy time with! I knew I could give everything I had and our relationship would be absolutely fine afterwards. No matter what happens on the oche, Dave will just be Dave at the end of it. He’s almost like the anti-Snakebite. Dave Chisnall the dart player is exactly the same as Dave Chisnall the person. You knew there’d be no crosswords, yet plenty of friendly smiles in acknowledgement of great shots – or comical errors! In our last ever meeting in Gibraltar in 2018, he nicked my sunglasses from the table and turned to the crowd! With some players that could be considered mind games, but with Dave it can only make everyone laugh. If it was his attempt at mind games, it didn’t work because I won and reached the semi-finals!

Dave Chisnall took Paul Nicholson's shades

I loved every game we played, regardless of the result, but I often wonder if his one weakness is being ‘too nice’.