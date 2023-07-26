PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 15 to January 3.

Dartmas may still feel quite a long time away but the countdown to the biggest event in the sport is under way following the announcement of session times and ticket details. You will be able to follow the extravaganza unfold right here with the draw, schedule, results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualify, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics. PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Round-by-round results All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.

World Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds The likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and defending champion Michael Smith will all be vying for favourtism. Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet

Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships? There is always a huge demand for tickets and will be available from July 31 so click here for further information about availability from the PDC

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

World Darts Championship: Format Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death. From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played. There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.