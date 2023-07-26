Sporting Life


The World Darts Championship takes place at the Ally Pally
PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

By Sporting Life
13:20 · WED July 26, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 15 to January 3.

Dartmas may still feel quite a long time away but the countdown to the biggest event in the sport is under way following the announcement of session times and ticket details.

You will be able to follow the extravaganza unfold right here with the draw, schedule, results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualify, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.

PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Round-by-round results

  • All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets
    Scroll down for daily schedule and results

ROUND TWO

Seeded players enter at the second round and will face the winners of the first-round matches

Will appear here. Winners will play the seeded players in round two.

ROUND ONE

Will appear here. Winners will play the seeded players in round two.

World Darts Championship 2024: Full daily schedule and results

Friday December 15
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Saturday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Sunday December 17
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Monday December 18
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Tuesday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Wednesday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Thursday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Friday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Saturday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Wednesday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Thursday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Friday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Saturday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Monday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Two Matches

Tuesday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Two Matches

Wednesday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio

Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.

World Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds

The likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and defending champion Michael Smith will all be vying for favourtism.

Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet

Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships?

There is always a huge demand for tickets and will be available from July 31 so click here for further information about availability from the PDC

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund

  • Winner: £500,000
  • Runner-Up: £200,000
  • Semi-Final: £100,000
  • Quarter-Final: £50,000
  • Fourth Round: £35,000
  • Third Round: £25,000
  • Second Round: £15,000
  • First Round: £7,500
  • TOTAL: £2,500,000

World Darts Championship: Format

  • Final: Best of 13 sets
  • Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets
  • Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets
  • Fourth Round: Best of seven sets
  • Third Round: Best of seven sets
  • Second Round: Best of five sets
  • First Round: Best of five sets

First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death.

From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played.

There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.

2024 World Championship: Qualified Players & Draw numbers

PDC Order of Merit (Enter at the second round)

The top 32 on the PDC Order of Merit enter the tournament as seeded players in the second round.

Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (Enter at the first round)

Highest ranked 32 players on the 2023 PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the main Order of Merit

International Qualifiers (Enter in the first round)

These will be a mixture of 32 players from the PDC Challenge Tour, Development Tour, Women's Series and various other affiliated tours and tournaments around the world.

  • Beau Greaves - Women's World Matchplay
  • Jeffrey de Graaf - PDC Nordic & Baltic
  • Marko Kantele - PDC Nordic & Baltic
  • Darren Penhall - DPA Pro Tour
  • PDC Challenge Tour
  • PDC Challenge Tour
  • PDC Development Tour
  • PDC Development Tour
  • PDC Women's Series
  • PDC Women's Series
  • PDC Asian Tour
  • PDC Asian Tour
  • PDC Asian Tour
  • PDC Asian Tour
  • PDC Asian Championship Winner
  • PDC Asian Championship Runner Up
  • PDC China Premier League
  • PDC China Premier League
  • Best Japanese player in the PDC Asian Championship
  • Indian Qualifier
  • DPNZ Order of Merit World Darts Championship qualifier
  • CDC Pro Tour
  • CDC Pro Tour
  • CDLC Pro Tour

Other criteria not yet announced

PDC World Championship: History & Stats

The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only 10 different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.

Dennis Priestley beat Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!

Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.

It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.

The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.

Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.

Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.

Van Gerwen got his hands on the trophy for the third time 12 months later but Peter Wright fulfilled his lifetime dream at the age of 49 by beating the Dutchman in the 2020 final - and edition that also hit the headlines due to Fallon Sherrock's exploits.

There were sadly no fans present during the majority of the 2021 edition but there was still no shortage of drama as Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to become world champion and world number one.

The fans returned 12 months later to see Snakebite crowned world champion for a second time as he denied Michael Smith his maiden major title in his second Ally Pally final - but Bully Boy would eventually get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy in the 2023 edition when hitting a nine-darter en route to defeating Michael van Gerwen.

PDC World Darts Championship Finals

Final scores in sets

PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 14
  • Michael van Gerwen - 3
  • Peter Wright - 2
  • John Part - 2
  • Adrian Lewis - 2
  • Gary Anderson - 2
  • Michael Smith - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Rob Cross - 1
  • Dennis Priestly - 1
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 1

PDC World Darts Championship Nine-Dart Finishes

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THEM ALL

  • Raymond van Barneveld - 2009 (QF win v Jelle Klaasen)
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 2010 (2nd Rd win v Brendan Dolan)
  • Adrian Lewis - 2011 (Final win v Gary Anderson)
  • Dean Winstanley - 2013 (2nd Rd loss v Vincent van der Voort)
  • Michael van Gerwen - 2013 (SF win v James Wade)
  • Terry Jenkins - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Per Laursen)
  • Kyle Anderson - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Ian White)
  • Adrian Lewis - 2015 (3rd Rd loss v Raymond van Barneveld)
  • Gary Anderson - 2016 (SF win v Jelle Klaasen)
  • James Wade - 2020 (third round loss vs Stephen Bunting)
  • William Borland - 2022 (first round win v Bradley Brooks)
  • Darius Labanauskas - 2022 (first round defeat v Mike De Decker)
  • Gerwyn Price - 2022 (Quarter-final defeat v Michael Smith)
  • Michael Smith - 2023 (Final win v Michael van Gerwen)

Highest three-dart averages

There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:

  • 114.05 - Michael van Gerwen (2017 SF, 6-2 v Raymond van Barneveld)
  • 111.21 - Phil Taylor (2002 2nd rd, 6-1 v Shayne Burgess)
  • 110.94 - Phil Taylor (2009 final, 7-1 v van Barneveld)
  • 109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v Michael van Gerwen)
  • 109.23 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 2nd rd, 4-0 v Darren Webster)
  • 109.00 - Phil Taylor (2007 2nd rd, 4-1 v Mick McGovern)
  • 108.98 - Michael van Gerwen (2021, 2nd rd, 3-1 v Ryan Murray)
  • 108.80 - Phil Taylor (2009 QF, 5-0 v Co Stompe)
  • 108.65 - Michael van Gerwen (2018, 2nd rd, 4-0 v James Wilson)
  • 108.39 - Gary Anderson (2011, 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Smith)
  • 108.31 - Raymond van Barneveld (2013, 1st rd, 3-0 v Michael Smith)
  • 108.30 - Phil Taylor (2006 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Hamilton)

Highest losing averages

  • 109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v van Gerwen)
  • 106.09 - Jeffrey de Zwaan (2019 2nd Round, 1-3 v Rob Cross)
  • 106.07 - Cristo Reyes (2017 2nd rd, 2-4 v van Gerwen)
  • 105.78 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 3rd rd, 3-4 v van Barneveld)
  • 104.93 - Gary Anderson (2017 final, 3-7 v van Gerwen)
  • 104.63 - Dave Chisnall (2017 QF, 3-5 v Gary Anderson)

Players with the most 100+ averages

  • Phil Taylor - 56, highest 111.21 (2002)
  • Michael van Gerwen - 39 highest 114.05 (2017)
  • Gary Anderson - 23, highest 108.39 (2011)
  • Adrian Lewis - 15, highest 106.51 (2010)
  • Peter Wright - 15, highest 105.86 (2020)
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 13, highest 109.34 (2017)
  • Michael Smith - 13, highest 106.36 (2022)
  • Rob Cross - 7, highest 107.67 (2018 Final)
  • Dave Chisnall - 7, highest 107.34 (2021)
  • Simon Whitlock - 7, highest 105.37 (2010)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh - 6, 105.61 (2021)
  • Gerwyn Price - 5, highest 104.20 (2020)
  • Jonny Clayton - 3, highest 103.70 (2022)
  • Jelle Klaasen - 3, highest 102.54 (2016)
  • Chris Dobey - 3, highest 102.13 (2023)
  • Kim Huybrechts - 3, highest 104.05 (2021)
  • Daryl Gurney - 3, highest 101.39 (2021)
  • Stephen Bunting - 3, highest 102.34 (2015)
  • Jamie Lewis - 2, highest 107.27 (2018)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan - 2, highest 106.54 (2012)
  • Terry Jenkins - 2, highest 102.64 (2012)
  • Ian White - 2, highest 102.35 (2021)
  • Andy Hamilton - 2, highest 102.04 (2011)
  • Cristo Reyes - 1, highest 106.07 (2017)
  • Darren Webster - 1, highest 104.64 (2017)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode - 1, highest 104.09 (2021)
  • Jose de Sousa - 1, highest 103.62 (2021)
  • Mervyn King - 1, highest 103.47 (2021)
  • Richie Burnett - 1, highest 103.38 (2001)
  • Ryan Joyce - 1, highest 103.04 (2023)
  • Callan Rydz - 1, highest 102.73 (2022)
  • Corey Cadby - 1, highest 102.48 (2017)
  • Co Stompe - 1, highest 102.42 (2010)
  • Benito van de Pas - 1, highest 102.30 (2017)
  • Mick McGowan - 1, highest 101.82 (2007)
  • Ryan Searle - 1, highest 101.54 (2020)
  • Robert Thornton - 1, highest 101.49 (2015)
  • Dennis Priestley - 1, highest 101.48 (1996)
  • Vincent van der Voort - 1, highest 101.17 (2018)
  • Ross Smith - 1, highest 100.97 (2023)
  • Joe Cullen - 1, highest 100.88 (2017)
  • Ricky Evans - 1, highest 100.68 (2021)
  • Nathan Aspinall - 1, highest 100.53 (2019)
  • Krzysztof Ratajski - 1 highest 100.41 (2021)
  • Scott Williams - 1, highest 100.32 (2023)
  • Christian Kist - 1, highest 100.23 (2018)
  • Brendan Dolan - 1, highest 100.02 (2022)

