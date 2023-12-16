World darts results: Gary Anderson storms into round round three at Alexandra Palace

Gary Anderson produced a display in keeping with his nickname to defeat Simon Whitlock 3-0 in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
The Flying Scotsman began the match with five successive treble 20s and never looked back as he showed exactly why he is considered one of the most dangerous names in the draw.
Anderson averaged just shy of 105 in winning the first set without dropping a leg and it took a 106 checkout from Whitlock to stop the bleeding midway through set two, which Anderson soon wrapped up anyway.
Whitlock finally gained a foothold in the match by breaking throw at the beginning of set three, but the Aussie missed three darts to back it up and was punished in ruthless fashion by Anderson.
The world number 21 – who tops this season's averages chart – took out 112 to hold throw once and then, having survived a dart for the set from Whitlock, took out 116 for another hold to shut the door at last.
"I've known Simon for a long, long time, and he was struggling up there," said Anderson. "Yeah, I'm happy with the win. I'm enjoying it again, win or lose."
Dave Chisnall was the other big name in action on Saturday and survived a scare to beat Cameron Menzies 3-1.
Menzies, whose partner Fallon Sherrock enters the fray on Sunday, let Chisnall off the hook after taking the first set and was left to rue that fact as the favourite obliged.
Between them, the pair missed 47 darts at double and there was arguably even less in it than the margin suggests, with Chisnall just shading the leg score 9-7.
There were fully 50 missed doubles in Jamie Hughes' 3-1 defeat of David Cameron and just one fewer as a relieved Keane Barry set up a clash with Michael van Gerwen by beating Reynaldo Rivera 3-1.
By contrast ruthless finishing was the difference as Scott Williams beat Haruki Muramatsu 3-1 and Connor Scutt was equally impressive in that department in whitewashing Krzysztof Kciuk.
Darren Penhall delivered a devastating display of combination finishing to defeat American number one Jules van Dongen on his Alexandra Palace debut.
Penhall – who won 11 DPA ProTour titles in 2023 – landed 108, 116 and 120 finishes en route to a 3-1 success against Van Dongen, who was battling to retain his PDC Tour Card.
Meanwhile, in the afternoon’s opener, Lee Evans cruised to a straight sets victory against PDC Asian Championship runner-up Sandro Eric Sosing in a battle of the Ally Pally debutants.
Evans – a five-time UK Open qualifier – conceded just three legs in moving through to a second round showdown against tournament favourite Luke Humphries on Sunday.
Saturday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Sunday December 17
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
