World darts results: Gary Anderson storms into round round three at Alexandra Palace

The Flying Scotsman began the match with five successive treble 20s and never looked back as he showed exactly why he is considered one of the most dangerous names in the draw.

Anderson averaged just shy of 105 in winning the first set without dropping a leg and it took a 106 checkout from Whitlock to stop the bleeding midway through set two, which Anderson soon wrapped up anyway.

Whitlock finally gained a foothold in the match by breaking throw at the beginning of set three, but the Aussie missed three darts to back it up and was punished in ruthless fashion by Anderson.

The world number 21 – who tops this season's averages chart – took out 112 to hold throw once and then, having survived a dart for the set from Whitlock, took out 116 for another hold to shut the door at last.

"I've known Simon for a long, long time, and he was struggling up there," said Anderson. "Yeah, I'm happy with the win. I'm enjoying it again, win or lose."