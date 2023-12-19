Darts results: James Wade crashes out of the PDC World Darts Championship to Matt Campbell as Michael van Gerwen marches on

Wade broke straight back with a 13-darter, but after he failed to take out 56 in the following leg, Campbell pinned double 18 at the first time of asking to wrap up the biggest win of his career.

The final set began with an 86 checkout from Campbell before Wade missed three double attempts and the Canadian took full advantage to go 2-0 up.

Four-time World Championship semi-finalist Wade twice led the match in sets at 1-0 and 2-1, but a resilient Campbell took the fourth set 3-0 to force a decider.

"For sure, this is the biggest win of my career so far, because of where it happened," said Campbell.

"I'd never won on the Ally Pally stage in four attempts before this year so this tournament has been huge for me.

"I think winning my first game against Lourence [Ilagan] helped me win this game because it got the monkey off my back.

"Now I'm looking forward to enjoying Christmas and seeing how far I can go in this tournament."

MVG marches on

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a fourth world title with victory over Keane Barry.

MVG was the headline act during the evening session, and he dropped just two legs in a dominant display over Barry, with the Irish youngster left to rue 14 missed doubles.

Van Gerwen averaged 98.17, pinning 60% of his checkout attempts, including a roof-raising 167 to progress to the third round.

"I'm happy to win my first game, and I'm happy with how I focussed today," said Van Gerwen.

"I'm pleased with my finishing but I could've done a lot more and I'm a little bit disappointed with my scoring.

"There's a lot of pressure on me and all the top players not to lose your first game; you don't want to let yourself down and you have to fight for every leg.

"I'm just happy to be coming back after Christmas and hopefully I can show what I can do."

Beaton rolls back the years

Steve Beaton got his 33rd successive World Championship - and 22nd in the PDC - off to a winning start as he scored a 3-1 win over Dutch youngster Wessel Nijman.

The evergreen Beaton produced a strong display, raising the roof with a 123 checkout on his way to winning the opening set before winning the set two decider with a 14-darter to double his lead.

Debutant Nijman's response was immediate as he impressively reeled off three successive legs to win the third set and halve the deficit.

The second leg of set four saw both players leave a double after nine darts, and though Nijman won the leg to take a 2-0 lead, Beaton reeled of a trio of legs to book a second round meeting with Daryl Gurney.