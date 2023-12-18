World darts results: Gerwyn Price wins 3-0; Man Lok Leung steals the show

His start to the match took the bite out of the crowd and the heart out of his opponent, who again scored well but couldn't live with the former world champion, for whom bigger tests are to come.

Having worn headphones on this stage last year, in response to the treatment he'd received from the crowd, Price this time exuded defiant calm without having to resort to accessories in order to advance.

Price opened with a 180 against Connor Scutt and never looked back, winning the first set to love, holding throw in the second, and then taking the third against the darts in a one-sided victory.

Scutt grew into the match and got on the board at the beginning of set three with a 121 finish, but Price responded with a hold of throw and a 12-dart break.

Price fluffed his lines badly when throwing for the match, allowing Scutt to throw for set three, but that brief flicker of a comeback was extinguished by a brace of 140s as Price got it right at last.

"I started off really well, sort of got the crowd on my side a little bit," said Price, who went on to suggest that he'd contemplated withdrawing from the event.

"Connor didn't play as well as he could. My game was sort of steady; it wasn't my A-game, but, you know, first-round jitters, and I'm happy.

"It's just trying to get over the winning line. It's always tough, especially the first round. I'm thankful I got through that game. I think I played pretty decent and the crowd were brilliant.

"I was still in the house yesterday, I probably wasn't going to play in the tournament. This time yesterday I wasn't even on my way to London. I'm glad the crowd were really good to me today and if they keep on like this, there's no reason I can't win it."

While the main event went to the form book and lacked real jeopardy, Leung came from 2-0 down to beat Gian van Veen 3-2 thanks to a pulsating fightback.

Van Veen took out 116 in a 12-dart leg to take control of the first set and when he edged the second by the same 3-2 scoreline, victory for the promising Dutchman seemed all but assured.