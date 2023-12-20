Darts results: 16-year-old Luke Littler averages 106 in a thumping 3-0 victory on his PDC World Darts Championship debut

Teenage sensation Luke Littler lit up the Paddy Power World Darts Championship as he thrashed Christian Kist 3-0 with a 106.12 average on his Ally Pally debut.
At 16 years and 11 months, the PDC World Youth champion becomes the youngest player ever to win a World Darts Championship match and, on the back of that display, will be widely expected to defeat UK Open winner Andrew Gilding in the next round.
Littler, who obviously hasn't had the chance to earn a PDC Tour Card yet, has been slashed to 14/1 seventh favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy behind Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Gary Anderson and Rob Cross.
The two-time JDC world champion fired seven 180s against the shellshocked former Lakeside king and pinned 50% of his doubles during an electric performance in which he only dropped two legs.
The teenager told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe how quickly I settled in. I was a bit nervous going to the stage but as soon as I found my rhythm I was in.”
His performance wasn't exactly a bolt from the blue considering the numbers he has produced while dominating the youth circuits over recent years while he'd also picked up five Development Tour titles during a breakthrough 2023 season to underline his status as one of the sport's most exciting talents.
Littler averaged 102 in Minehead last month to defeat Gian van Veen and lift the Winmau World Youth Championship, before retaining the JDC World Championship on the Ally Pally stage on Sunday, courtesy of another ton-topping average.
Two-time winner Peter Wright crashed out in the second round after a 3-0 defeat to Jim Williams.
The 53-year-old, who was dressed as the Grinch complete with lime-green hair, ensured a miserable Christmas after posting a dismal three-dart average of less than 84.
Williams, a BDO runner-up in 2020, was also far from his best in a poor quality clash, admitting afterwards: “I was fighting myself all the way and it’s a little bit frustrating – but hopefully we’ll get there.”
Also in the Wednesday evening session, Richard Veenstra eased past Ben Robb 3-0 while Ryan Joyce was a 3-1 winner over Alex Spellman.
In the afternoon, 16th seed Ross Smith eased to a 3-1 victory over Niels Zonneveld before being stung by a wasp on stage.
“There’s the wasp,” Smith said in his post-match TV interview as he noticed the insect.
The Englishman then recoiled in pain and said: “He’s just stung me like a good one. Little bugger.”
Smith, a prolific maximum hitter, was below his best but still produced seven 180s and the second 170 checkout of the tournament to see off plucky Dutchman Zonnevald.
“It wasn’t a great game and I didn’t play nowhere near what I can,” said Smith. “But I can enjoy my turkey and pigs in blankets now.
“I tried to get some fire in my belly, but it was really difficult. I was a bit nervy the last couple of days, everyone is because you just want to get through.
“I will relax now and hopefully be better after Christmas.”
Exeter debutant Owen Bates lost a two-set lead as Ireland’s Steve Lennon fought back to win 3-2.
Lennon won nine of the last 11 legs against the 21-year-old crowd favourite to claim the win needed to retain his PDC Tour card.
“I don’t know how I won that,” said Lennon. “I was panicking deep down, it’s a massive win.”
Bates had qualified through the PDC Challenge Tour and emerged with huge credit from a pulsating contest, hitting five 180s and producing 101 and 108 second-set checkouts.
But Bates missed five doubles for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set as Lennon, who hit six maximums, grew stronger and booked a second-round meeting with Welshman Jonny Clayton.
Lennon’s compatriot William O’Connor had a far more comfortable time with a 3-0 victory over Bhav Patel.
Meanwhile Poland’s Cork-based Radek Szaganski overcame Finland’s Marko Kantele 3-2 with a final set 142 checkout helping him through to a second-round clash with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.
