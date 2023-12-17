Darts results: Fallon Sherrock bows out in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship

The Queen of the Palace, who was roared on by Cameron Menzies and the vast majority of the 3,000-strong Ally Pally crowd, raised the roof my taking the first set 3-2 but was ultimately reeled in by the Machine Gun.

Sherrock's scoring game was largely on point with six 180s compared to Wattimena's two but she missed 17 of her 23 darts at doubles including two in the deciding leg of the fourth set as she failed to take the match the distance.