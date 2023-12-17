Sporting Life
Darts results: Fallon Sherrock bows out in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
22:14 · SUN December 17, 2023

Fallon Sherrock's dreams of another fairytale run at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship are over following a first-round defeat to Jermaine Wattimena.

The Queen of the Palace, who was roared on by Cameron Menzies and the vast majority of the 3,000-strong Ally Pally crowd, raised the roof my taking the first set 3-2 but was ultimately reeled in by the Machine Gun.

Sherrock's scoring game was largely on point with six 180s compared to Wattimena's two but she missed 17 of her 23 darts at doubles including two in the deciding leg of the fourth set as she failed to take the match the distance.

More to follow...

World Darts Championship 2024: Sunday results & Monday schedule

Sunday December 17
Afternoon Session (1230pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Ricky Evans 3-0 Simon Adams (R1)
  • Jim Williams 3-0 Norman Madhoo (R1)
  • Matt Campbell 3-2 Lourence Ilagan (R1)
  • Joe Cullen 3-0 Darren Penhall (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Dylan Slevin 1-3 Florian Hempel (R1)
  • Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Darren Webster (R1)
  • Jermaine Wattimena 3-1 Fallon Sherrock (R1)
  • Luke Humphries v Lee Evans (R2)

Monday December 18
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Mario Vandenbogaerde v Thibault Tricole (R1)
  • Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung (R1)
  • Martin Lukeman v Haupai Puha (R1)
  • Gerwyn Price v Connor Scutt (R2)

