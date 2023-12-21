Darts results: Luke Littler beats Andrew Gilding to reach round three of the PDC World Darts Championship

The 16-year-old wasn't quite as electrifying as he was the night before when he averaged 106 in becoming the youngest player ever to reach this stage of the competition, but he showed tremendous character to win three deciding legs against the UK Open champion as well as bouncing back from dropping the third set 3-0.

Littler averaged 92.65 compared to his opponent's 92.09 while he threw five of the match's six maximums to raise the roof once again.