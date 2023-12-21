Sporting Life
Darts results: Luke Littler beats Andrew Gilding to reach round three of the PDC World Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
20:42 · THU December 21, 2023

Luke Littler's fairytale run at his debut Paddy Power World Darts Championship continued as he defeated Andrew Gilding to reach round three at the Ally Pally.

The 16-year-old wasn't quite as electrifying as he was the night before when he averaged 106 in becoming the youngest player ever to reach this stage of the competition, but he showed tremendous character to win three deciding legs against the UK Open champion as well as bouncing back from dropping the third set 3-0.

Littler averaged 92.65 compared to his opponent's 92.09 while he threw five of the match's six maximums to raise the roof once again.

More to follow...

World Darts Championship 2024: Thursday results & Friday schedule

Thursday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Mickey Mansell 3-0 Xiaochen Zong (R1)
  • Luke Woodhouse 2-3 Berry van Peer (R1)
  • Madars Razma 3-1 Mike De Decker (R2)
  • Rob Cross 3-0 Thibault Tricole (R2)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Andrew Gilding 1-3 Luke Littler (R2)
  • Danny Noppert v Scott Williams (R2)
  • Gabriel Clemens v Man Lok Leung (R2)
  • Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (R2)

Friday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Brendan Dolan v Mansell/Zong (R2)
  • Jose de Sousa v Jeffrey De Graaf (R2)
  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes (R2)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Boris Krcmar (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel (R2)
  • Martin Schindler v Jermaine Wattimena (R2)
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Radek Szaganski (R2)
  • Chris Dobey v William O’Connor (R2)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

