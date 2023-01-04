Nine-dart hero Michael Smith upset the odds against Michael van Gerwen in the most outrageous fashion to claim his first PDC Cazoo World Darts Championship title at the Alexandra Palace.

Scroll down for leg-by-leg report and stats The two-time runner-up lost to MVG in the final of the 2019 edition and Peter Wright 12 months ago but made his intentions emphatically clear early on by winning the greatest leg in darts history when achieving perfection straight after the Dutchman narrowly missed double 12 for the same feat.

THE BEST LEG IN DARTS HISTORY! 🤯🤯🤯



MVG MISS DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH MAKES IT! UNREAL SCENES 🤯pic.twitter.com/IDYxujSqHx — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2023

Bully Boy's head could easily have gone into a spin as the Ally Pally crowd went crazy but he quickly regained his composure and his relentless scoring power to square the match at 1-1. Smith, who was appearing in his 10th major final but his first since finally breaking his major duck at November’s Grand Slam of Darts, went on to fire 22 of the 37 180s throughout an unforgettable encounter, landed two other 100+ checkouts to go with his 141 and averaged 100.87 compared to his opponent's 99.58 en route to fulfilling his darting destiny with a 7-4 victory. For many years, darts pundits and fans have unanimously agreed the floodgates would open for the highly talented St Helens star once he finally gets over the line and now those predictions are beginning to ring true.

MICHAEL SMITH IS CHAMPION OF THE WORLD! 🏆



The man who was born to be World Champion fulfils his destiny, as Michael Smith defeats Michael van Gerwen 7-4 to claim the biggest prize in darts and become world number one!



Dare to dream. pic.twitter.com/36PxPY5W8q — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

After emotional celebrations with his wife and children in the crowd, the 32-year-old told Sky Sports: "The way I felt when I won will never be topped, no matter what I do in this sport in the future. To be World Champion and world number one is amazing. "When I won the Grand Slam I said I would eventually become World Champion and world number one. "I want to do what Michael [van Gerwen] has done, I want to dominate the sport but he's still around! It's now 1-1 between us in World Championship finals, but I don't think it will be the last." Smith, who was tipped on these pages at 8/1 pre-tournament, was also highly magnanimous in victory and even suggested he was lucky despite the manner of his performance. “It’s amazing, but I don’t want to start getting into all the crying and emotions,” Smith added. “Michael let me off a lot there and for once I finally took a chance that I didn’t deserve but I still took it. I want to apologise to Michael, I have been in that position before and I don’t know what to say.” On his nine-dart finish, which was also tipped up at 12/1 in our final preview, he said: “I was hitting 180, 180 in practice and missing so I thought I would give the crowd what they deserve, I got a magical nine and it was good.

🤑 An incredible night for Michael Smith was also highly profitable for followers of @ChrisHammer180's darts tips!



🏆 Michael Smith to win the title at 8/1 (pre-tournament)

🙌 A nine-dart finish in the final (12/1)

💪 31+ 180s and 4+ 100 checkouts (13/8) pic.twitter.com/RKk4bLtRhA — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) January 3, 2023

As well as his heavy scoring, Smith's finishing was also on point too, pinning 47% of his attempts at doubles as MVG spurned 32 of his 50 (38%), but equally as important as the stats was his supreme mental strength and character under such immense pressure. After moving 2-1 up in sets, he soon found himself 3-2 down when van Gerwen, who was hot favourite for glory having won 10 titles this season including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Players Championship Finals, enjoyed an ominous spell of winning six out of eight legs. But that was nothing compared to a dominating run that Smith was about to enjoy as he reeled off four sets in succession and only one of those - the seventh - went to a deciding leg. Bully Boy took that with an ice cool 14-darter when the three-time champion was waiting to come back on 58 and from then on, he never really let up.

MICHAEL SMITH. WORLD CHAMPION!! 🏆🎯 pic.twitter.com/1kP8X1FSBf — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

At 6-3 up, the fourth seed had a golden opportunity to wrap up the title in the deciding leg but he suffered an agonising bounce out midway through it after his first two found the treble 20 and MVG made the most of his reprieve by pulling a set back. The 11th set also went the distance and Smith even threatened another nine-darter with back-to-back 180s and although his attempt failed on dart seven he went on to achieve his dream. The result denies van Gerwen a fourth world title and a first since he defeated Bully Boy in 2019 while it was also the first time in the tournament when his averaged dropped below three figures.

"I want to TAKEOVER this sport..." 🤩



Michael Smith REACTS to winning the World Darts Championship final! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kqjiPN7uzb — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

Van Gerwen, who remains third on the Order of Merit having missed the chance to return to the summit for the first time since a seven-year stay ended in 2021, said: "Michael [Smith] played a phenomenal game, he deserves this win," "Of course, I had my chances - I missed too many doubles and when you don't hit them you get punished. "I didn't play too well in the last few sets but I can only blame myself for that, you have to take it on the chin. "When you lose games it's hard but it's part of the job. I will be back."

An EMOTIONAL interview from Michael van Gerwen 💚 pic.twitter.com/fiS2psBNdd — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2

1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2 Averages

Smith: 100.87

MVG: 99.58

Smith: 100.87 MVG: 99.58 180s

Smith: 22

MVG: 15

Smith: 22 MVG: 15 Checkout %

Smith: 26/55 (47.3%)

MVG: 20/52 (38.5%)

Smith: 26/55 (47.3%) MVG: 20/52 (38.5%) 100+ Checkouts

Smith: 141, 130, 106

MVG: 105, 100

Michael Smith: Roll of honour World Championship (2023)

Grand Slam of Darts champion (2022)

US Darts Masters (2022)

Shanghai Darts Masters (2018)

5x European Tour titles

12x Pro Tour titles

World Matchplay runner-up (2019)

Premier League runner-up (2018)

UK Open runner-up (2022)

European Championship runner-up (2022)

Masters runner-up (2020)

World Series of Darts Finals runner-up (2018)

"HE WAS BORN TO WIN IT!!" 🤩



And the NEW World No.1...MICHAEL SMITH 🌟 pic.twitter.com/srEiMII3vb — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen: Set-by-Set report MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET 11 SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Smith threatens his second nine-darter of the match after six perfect darts and although it fails on the seventh, he goes on to win the title with an 11-darter! What a match and what a champion!

Smith 3-2 MVG

THROWING FOR GLORY!



MASSIVE MOMENTS AS MICHAEL SMITH BREAKS MvG AND BULLY BOY IS THROWING FOR THE TITLE!#WCDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/OzWW4wOtTg — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

Leg Four

MVG suffers the agony of a deflection on the bullseye when trying to finish a 132 checkout and Smith takes advantage to square the set and now he's throwing for the title!

Smith 2-2 MVG

MVG suffers the agony of a deflection on the bullseye when trying to finish a 132 checkout and Smith takes advantage to square the set and now he's throwing for the title! Leg Three

Bully Boy rediscovers his range again with three 100+ scores in his opening four visits before a 106 checkout reduces the deficit in this set.

Smith 1-2 MVG

Bully Boy rediscovers his range again with three 100+ scores in his opening four visits before a 106 checkout reduces the deficit in this set. Leg Two

Smith's scoring power has deserted him for the moment as four successive sub-100 visits follow an opening ton and that allows MVG to back up his break with a 16-dart hold.

Smith 0-2 MVG

Smith's scoring power has deserted him for the moment as four successive sub-100 visits follow an opening ton and that allows MVG to back up his break with a 16-dart hold. Leg One (Smith throwing first)

Van Gerwen has found the spring in his step again and his 15th maximum paves the ay for a brutal 11-dart break when Smith was waiting on 89 to inch closer to the title.

Smith 0-1 MVG

Smith 6-4 MVG: Interval statistics Sky Bet latest odds: Smith obviously remains favourite at 1/4, with MVG now 11/4 after surviving that last leg decider in the 10th set. The 180 battle is over, however, with Smith now 1/100! Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Smith: 100.72

MVG: 99.09

Smith: 100.72 MVG: 99.09 180s

Smith: 20

MVG: 14

Smith: 20 MVG: 14 Checkout %

Smith: 23/48 (47.9%)

MVG: 18/49 (36.7%)

Smith: 23/48 (47.9%) MVG: 18/49 (36.7%) 100+ Checkouts

Smith: 141, 130

MVG: 105, 100

Michael van Gerwen PULLS one back!! 💪🟢 pic.twitter.com/ZzFTVH3ynk — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 6-4 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET 10 SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Michael Smith suffers an agonising bounce out midway through a leg he was in control of after the first two found treble 20 and follows it up with scores of 58 and 57 that allow MVG to take control en route to a match-saving 18-darter.

Smith 2-3 MVG

Michael Smith suffers an agonising bounce out midway through a leg he was in control of after the first two found treble 20 and follows it up with scores of 58 and 57 that allow MVG to take control en route to a match-saving 18-darter. Leg Four

Smith takes the 10th set all the way with a cool 14-dart hold that included a pair of 140s and a 180 from MVG.

Smith 2-2 MVG

Smith takes the 10th set all the way with a cool 14-dart hold that included a pair of 140s and a 180 from MVG. Leg Three

Another scrappy leg goes the way of MVG as Smith is unable to earn a crack at a double despite his 20th maximum of the match.

Smith 1-2 MVG

Another scrappy leg goes the way of MVG as Smith is unable to earn a crack at a double despite his 20th maximum of the match. Leg Two

A thrilling final is now starting to get edgy as both players struggle to find their range in this leg before Smith finally hits a double at the fourth attempt to finish a 20-darter after MVG spurned two of his own.

Smith 1-1 MVG

A thrilling final is now starting to get edgy as both players struggle to find their range in this leg before Smith finally hits a double at the fourth attempt to finish a 20-darter after MVG spurned two of his own. Leg One (MVG throwing first)

This could well be the last set of the match unless MVG rediscovers his touch but he makes a good enough start with a 105 checkout to complete a 15-dart hold when Smith waited on 70.

Smith 0-1 MVG

MICHAEL SMITH IS JUST 𝐎𝐍𝐄 SET AWAY...🔥



A FOURTH CONSECUTIVE SET!! pic.twitter.com/uq4A8KCAKf — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 6-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET EIGHT SCORE: Michael Smith 3-0 Michael van Gerwen Leg Three

Smith is going for the jugular now as an 18th maximum punishes MVG for more sloppy scoring and he goes on to wrap up the set with a comfortable 14-darter, with his opponent way back on 152.

Smith 3-0 MVG

Smith is going for the jugular now as an 18th maximum punishes MVG for more sloppy scoring and he goes on to wrap up the set with a comfortable 14-darter, with his opponent way back on 152. Leg Two

Van Gerwen is in huge trouble now as Smith breaks him with his last dart in hand at double five for a 15-darter. The Dutchman is still yet to have an attempt at a double in this set.

Smith 2-0 MVG

Van Gerwen is in huge trouble now as Smith breaks him with his last dart in hand at double five for a 15-darter. The Dutchman is still yet to have an attempt at a double in this set. Leg One (Smith throwing first)

Smith stutters towards the finishing line of this leg that he was controlling but still manages to take out 74 for an 18-dart hold, with MVG waiting for a crack at 110.

Smith 1-0 MVG

Smith 5-3 MVG: Interval statistics Sky Bet latest odds: Smith is now favourite to win for the first time at 4/9 while Michael van Gerwen is 13/8. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Smith: 103.09

MVG: 102.09

Smith: 103.09 MVG: 102.09 180s

Smith: 17

MVG: 13

Smith: 17 MVG: 13 Checkout %

Smith: 18/36 (50%)

MVG: 15/41 (36.6%)

Smith: 18/36 (50%) MVG: 15/41 (36.6%) 100+ Checkouts

Smith: 141, 130

MVG: 100

SMITH LEADS 5️⃣-3️⃣!!



The most INCREDIBLE final, can MVG comeback? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cXBb6vmNv2 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET EIGHT SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

A 17th 180 from Smith takes the match count to 30 in just 32 legs! And more importantly, he pins double eight for a 14-darter to win his third set in a row!

Smith 3-1 MVG

A 17th 180 from Smith takes the match count to 30 in just 32 legs! And more importantly, he pins double eight for a 14-darter to win his third set in a row! Leg Three

The Dutchman steadies the ship as three 100+ visits plus another of 91 sees him control a leg that he wins in 14 darts.

Smith 2-1 MVG

The Dutchman steadies the ship as three 100+ visits plus another of 91 sees him control a leg that he wins in 14 darts. Leg Two

Van Gerwen lands his 13th maximum but his other visits aren't good enough as Smith's more consistent scoring helps him take the leg in 15 darts with a 68 checkout.

Smith 2-0 MVG

Van Gerwen lands his 13th maximum but his other visits aren't good enough as Smith's more consistent scoring helps him take the leg in 15 darts with a 68 checkout. Leg One (MVG throwing first)

Smith is riding a crest of a wave right now and a 16th 180 in just the 30th leg played puts him on his way to a 13-dart break of throw, with MVG struggling to find the red bit throughout it.

Smith 1-0 MVG

Smith 4-3 MVG: Interval statistics Sky Bet latest odds: Both players are now 5/6 to win the title while Smith is favourite at 1/6 to hit most 180s, with MVG 5/1 and the tie 10/1. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Smith: 102.76

MVG: 103.55

Smith: 102.76 MVG: 103.55 180s

Smith: 15

MVG: 12

Smith: 15 MVG: 12 Checkout %

Smith: 15/32 (46.9%)

MVG: 14/39 (35.9%)

Smith: 15/32 (46.9%) MVG: 14/39 (35.9%) 100+ Checkouts

Smith: 141, 130

MVG: 100

Michael van Gerwen thought the set was over...😬



Michael Smith LEADS 4-3! WHAT A GAME!! pic.twitter.com/Pw46p3N4g8 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 4-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET SEVEN SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

This time MVG can leave the stage to lick his wounds after Bully Boy's 15th maximum helps him pull away to a set-winning 14-darter, with the Dutchman waiting to return on 58.

Smith 3-2 MVG

This time MVG can leave the stage to lick his wounds after Bully Boy's 15th maximum helps him pull away to a set-winning 14-darter, with the Dutchman waiting to return on 58. Leg Four

The crowd are on their feet yet again as Smith, who kicked off the leg with his 14th 180, lands a roof-raising 130 checkout to level the set straight after van Gerwen hit a 12th maximum to leave 78. MVG starts to leave the stage thinking he'd lost the set but then realises there's a deciding leg to be played!

Smith 2-2 MVG

THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS! 🤩💥



OH. MY. WORD.



That set seemed done and dusted but a huge 130 finish takes it to a deciding leg and Smith has the darts!#WCDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/jNoc4bvjFb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

Leg Three

Van Gerwen misses double nine at the end of a scrappy leg and Smith takes his chance on double 15 to keep himself alive in this set.

Smith 1-2 MVG

Van Gerwen misses double nine at the end of a scrappy leg and Smith takes his chance on double 15 to keep himself alive in this set. Leg Two

MVG opens this leg with his 11th maximum of the match but labours for the rest of it before finishing 80 for a 14-darter.

Smith 0-2 MVG

MVG opens this leg with his 11th maximum of the match but labours for the rest of it before finishing 80 for a 14-darter. Leg One (Smith throwing first)

Van Gerwen can't find a treble in his opening two visits of this leg but scores of 140 and 180 leaves him 63, which he takes out for a 15-dart break, with Smith waiting on 41.

Smith 0-1 MVG

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 3-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET SIX SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Three

This will surely go down as the best darts match of all time no matter what happens from here on in, and we're back to all-square after Smith pins double 10 with his last dart in hand to deny MVG a chance at 95.

Smith 3-1 MVG

This will surely go down as the best darts match of all time no matter what happens from here on in, and we're back to all-square after Smith pins double 10 with his last dart in hand to deny MVG a chance at 95. Leg Three

Both players seven successive 100+ scores but after van Gerwen spurns two darts at double tops for an 80 checkout, Bully Boy hits double five with his last dart in hand for another break.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Both players seven successive 100+ scores but after van Gerwen spurns two darts at double tops for an 80 checkout, Bully Boy hits double five with his last dart in hand for another break. Leg Two

Van Gerwen immediately breaks back in 12 darts thanks to visits of 121, 180, 134 and a classy 66 finish.

Smith 1-1 MVG

Van Gerwen immediately breaks back in 12 darts thanks to visits of 121, 180, 134 and a classy 66 finish. Leg One (MVG throwing first)

A much-needed 14-dart break from Bully Boy to stem the tide that was building from MVG while he also weighed in with his 13th maximum.

Smith 1-0 MVG

Smith 2-3 MVG: Interval statistics Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is hot favourite again at 1/6 while Bully Boy is back out to 7/2 despite playing to such a high level. As for the 180s market, Smith is favourite at 1/8, with MVG 6/1 and the tie 12/1. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Smith: 104.89

MVG: 105.42

Smith: 104.89 MVG: 105.42 180s

Smith: 12

MVG: 8

Smith: 12 MVG: 8 Checkout %

Smith: 9/20 (45%)

MVG: 11/31 (35.5%)

Smith: 9/20 (45%) MVG: 11/31 (35.5%) Highest Checkout

Smith: 141

MVG: 100

VAN GERWEN BACK IN FRONT! 🇳🇱



It's advantage Van Gerwen once again at Ally Pally, as the Dutchman fires in a 14-darter to win leg five against the throw!



Can Smith respond?#WCDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/FbAwn7esAI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET FIVE SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Smith suffers a little lull in his scoring with four sub-100 visits out of five and van Gerwen takes full advantage to break his throw in 14 darts and crucially hit the front again.

Smith 2-3 MVG

Smith suffers a little lull in his scoring with four sub-100 visits out of five and van Gerwen takes full advantage to break his throw in 14 darts and crucially hit the front again. Leg Four

It speaks volumes about the quality of this clash that Van Gerwen's 10-darter - featuring visits of 121, 180 and 168 - doesn't seem 'that' special!

Smith 2-2 MVG

It speaks volumes about the quality of this clash that Van Gerwen's 10-darter - featuring visits of 121, 180 and 168 - doesn't seem 'that' special! Leg Three

Bully Boy is really taking the game to MVG and more heavy scoring - albeit without a maximum - helps him cruise through this leg in 13 darts, with his opponent back on 156.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Bully Boy is really taking the game to MVG and more heavy scoring - albeit without a maximum - helps him cruise through this leg in 13 darts, with his opponent back on 156. Leg Two

Van Gerwen responds in another impressive leg of 15 darts that he finishes off with his first 100+ checkout of the match - exactly 100.

Smith 1-1 MVG

Van Gerwen responds in another impressive leg of 15 darts that he finishes off with his first 100+ checkout of the match - exactly 100. Leg One (Smith throwing first)

Smith comfortably reaches a finish first thanks to his 12th maximum of the match so far and although MVG's seventh leaves him 28, Bully Boy holds his nerve to pin tops for a 14-darter.

Smith 1-0 MVG

Smith 2-2 MVG: Interval statistics Sky Bet latest odds: Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Smith: 106.31

MVG: 103.88

Smith: 106.31 MVG: 103.88 180s

Smith: 11

MVG: 6

Smith: 11 MVG: 6 Checkout %

Smith: 7/17 (41.20%)

MVG: 8/27 (29.6%)

Smith: 7/17 (41.20%) MVG: 8/27 (29.6%) Highest Checkout

Smith: 141

MVG: 90

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-2 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET FOUR SCORE: Michael Smith 0-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Three

Van Gerwen is seemingly back on track as he levels up the match by whitewashing Smith in the fourth set, although this leg - which he takes in 18 legs - was rather scrappy compared to the rest. But they can certainly be forgiven for that!

Smith 0-2 MVG

Van Gerwen is seemingly back on track as he levels up the match by whitewashing Smith in the fourth set, although this leg - which he takes in 18 legs - was rather scrappy compared to the rest. But they can certainly be forgiven for that! Leg Two

The standard of this final is out of this world right now and although Smith hits two of the three 180s in this majestic leg, he misses a dart at tops and MVG takes it with an 18-D18-D18 90 checkout for a 12-darter.

Smith 0-2 MVG

DOUBLE DOUBLE! 🔥



Sensational response from Van Gerwen, who defies two 180s in the leg from Smith to complete a stunning 90 finish with two D18s!



This is darts from another planet! 💥 pic.twitter.com/eLVwFURwzu — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

Leg One (MVG throwing first)

If Van Gerwen is feeling rattled, you wouldn't be able to tell as he cooling pins double eight for a 16-dart hold after Smith hit 140 to leave himself 20.

Smith 0-1 MVG

SMITH LEADS! 💪



What a match this is! 🔥



Smith wires the bull for a spectacular 170 checkout to wrap up the third set, but he returns to pin D10 and move 2-1 ahead in this final!#WCDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/uxeQrr0Skn — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET THREE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Bully Boy bounces back immediately with a break of his own to take the set and hit the front in the match - but only after MVG spurned a dart at tops.

Smith 3-1 MVG

Bully Boy bounces back immediately with a break of his own to take the set and hit the front in the match - but only after MVG spurned a dart at tops. Leg Four

Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break. Leg Three

Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break. Leg Two

Van Gerwen spurns another attempt at the bullseye for a 130 checkout as Smith responds by taking out 80 for a 14-dart break of throw.

Smith 2-0 MVG

Van Gerwen spurns another attempt at the bullseye for a 130 checkout as Smith responds by taking out 80 for a 14-dart break of throw. Leg One (Smith throwing first)

Goodness knows what was going through Smith's mind during the interval having etched his name into darting history for eternity but he comes back out to take the opening leg of this set after MVG missed the bullseye.

Smith 1-0 MVG

"I CAN'T SPEAK! I CAN'T SPEAK!" 😳



THAT reaction for the COMMENTARY BOX!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/OSderR7axb — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 1-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET TWO SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

Smith somehow gathers his composure after the most incredible leg in darts history to wrap up the set after van Gerwen misses two darts at double 12 again.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Smith somehow gathers his composure after the most incredible leg in darts history to wrap up the set after van Gerwen misses two darts at double 12 again. Leg Three

THE BEST LEG OF DARTS EVER! THEY BOTH HIT SIX PERFECT DARTS, THEN MVG MISSES DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH HITS HIS! ABSOLUTELY INSANE!

Smith 2-1 MVG

THE BEST LEG IN DARTS HISTORY! 🤯🤯🤯



MVG MISS DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH MAKES IT! UNREAL SCENES 🤯pic.twitter.com/IDYxujSqHx — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2023

Leg Two

Michael Smith levels up with a superb 11-darter to restore parity in this set.

Smith 1-1 MVG

Michael Smith levels up with a superb 11-darter to restore parity in this set. Leg One (MVG throwing first)

Michael Smith hits his third 180 to put pressure on the MVG throw but the Dutchman takes out 90 when Bully Boy was waiting on tops.

Smith 0-1 MVG

Smith 0-1 MVG: Match statistics at first interval Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is now 1/6 favourite for glory while Michael Smith has now drifted slightly to 7/2 but it is early days. As for the 180s battle, Smith remains favourite at 1/2, with MVG 7/4 and the tie 10/1. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages

Smith: 97.64

MVG: 99.36

Smith: 97.64 MVG: 99.36 180s

Smith: 2

MVG: 2

Smith: 2 MVG: 2 Checkout %

Smith: 1/3 (33.33%)

MVG: 3/10 (30%)

Smith: 1/3 (33.33%) MVG: 3/10 (30%) Highest Checkout

Smith: 40

MVG: 84

Michael van Gerwen takes the FIRST set! 🟢🎯 pic.twitter.com/QYjm7YAJDL — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET ONE SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

Van Gerwen clinches the opening set by taking out 84 in a comfortable 15-dart hold, with Smith waiting for an unlikely poke at 164. Still plenty of time for Bully Boy to bounce back in this darting marathon.

Smith 1-3 MVG

Van Gerwen clinches the opening set by taking out 84 in a comfortable 15-dart hold, with Smith waiting for an unlikely poke at 164. Still plenty of time for Bully Boy to bounce back in this darting marathon. Leg Three

The duo trade 180s early in a high-quality leg but after Smith misses double eight for what would have been a 127 checkout, MVG finishes 47 for an impressive 11-dart break of throw.

Smith 1-2 MVG

The duo trade 180s early in a high-quality leg but after Smith misses double eight for what would have been a 127 checkout, MVG finishes 47 for an impressive 11-dart break of throw. Leg Two

Not the standard of darts you'd expect in a World Championship final between the two best players in the world! MVG reaches a finish after four visits but misses seven darts at a double before finally finishing the job in the madhouse. As for Smith, he didn't apply enough pressure despite his opening visit being a 180 and only ended up having a single attempt at a bullseye to break.

Smith 1-1 MVG

Not the standard of darts you'd expect in a World Championship final between the two best players in the world! MVG reaches a finish after four visits but misses seven darts at a double before finally finishing the job in the madhouse. As for Smith, he didn't apply enough pressure despite his opening visit being a 180 and only ended up having a single attempt at a bullseye to break. Leg One (Smith throwing first)

It's first blood for Michael Smith as he holds throw with an impressive 13-darter despite the opening 180 of the final coming from Michael van Gerwen.

Smith 1-0 MVG

2025: The players are now making their way to the oche so the action is finally about to begin!

96 came, just two remain.



Glory awaits either Michael Smith or Michael van Gerwen... 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mFHwbphdn1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

2000: Right, the players will be out on the oche in about 25 minutes, so you've got plenty of time to have a read of Paul Nicholson's highlights of the season - or watch the short video I recorded with him at the Ally Pally. There really are some cracking moments in there...

"Do it! Do it now!"



🤯 Paul @TheAsset180 Nicholson picks out his top three moments of the darting year, including the time he commentated on Simon Whitlock's BULL-BULL-BULL 150 checkout!



👌 There's also an honourable mention for a certain Mensur Suljovic... pic.twitter.com/ir7WEoQuos — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) December 31, 2022

1950: Just so you don't have to do any number crunching from their route to the final stats below, I've done it for you. Once again, Michael Smith's figures are on the left of each category... Tournament Average : 97.64 - 104.63

100+ match averages : 2 - 5

Highest average : 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF)

Lowest average : 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2)

: 97.64 - 104.63 : 2 - 5 : 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF) : 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2) Tournament 180s: 44 - 32

180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.33

44 - 32 0.34 - 0.33 Doubles hit (Checkout %) : 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%)

: 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%) Sets won/lost: 22/7 - 22/3

Legs won/lost : 76/51 - 70/28

22/7 - 22/3 : 76/51 - 70/28 100+ checkouts : 9 - 5

Per leg won : 11.84% - 7.14%

Highest checkout : 170 - 170

: 9 - 5 : 11.84% - 7.14% : 170 - 170 Match Treble% (win, most 180s + high C/O): 40% - 40% Michael van Gerwen's statistics are quite simply sensational and he's producing the kind of consistency from his dominating pre-Covid era when he made 100 averages look so easy. The dodgy performances that were creeping in too frequently in 2020 and 2021 are becoming rarer and rarer so I don't think he's 'due' a bad one any time soon! He's now averaged over 100 in 12 of his last 16 matches since losing to Chris Dobey at the European Championship back in October - including all five at the World Championship - and is overall average in that run is well over 103. As for Michael Smith, well he's managed a couple of 100+ averages against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens thanks to finding his breathtaking 180 range in both contests and he's got to be at that level again tonight. He can't afford the lulls in standard that we saw from him against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR SKY BET'S SPECIAL OFFER

🤔 Dart players and fans, where do you stand on turning down the bullseye when your opponent is on a big finish?



🎥 Paul @TheAsset180 Nicholson sheds some fascinating insight on the topic in light of 'that' 161 checkout from Mensur Suljovic against Michael van Gerwen. pic.twitter.com/KxU2jOPbmP — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) January 1, 2023

Apart from that it's just been one-way traffic without any hiccups and he's now won 13 sets on the bounce since Dirk van Duijvenbode managed one in his 4-1 victory over his fellow Dutchman. Against Dimitri Van den Bergh he won 15 of 17 legs after the Belgian's 170 checkout put him 2-1 up in the opening set and went on to average over 108.

"I LOVE winning!"



Michael van Gerwen's route to the final...🗺️🟢 pic.twitter.com/fVd7C8TXPC — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

1940: So how did both players get this far? Let's start with Michael Smith... R2: 3-0 v Nathan Rafferty

Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0

Average: 96.62

180s: 3 (0.33 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 130)

Checkout %: 39.1% (9/23)

3-0, 3-0, 3-0 96.62 3 (0.33 per leg) 2 (High: 130) 39.1% (9/23) R3: 4-3 v Martin Schindler

Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1

Average: 95.36

180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 170)

Checkout %: 40.5% (17/42)

2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1 95.36 6 (0.20 per leg) 2 (High: 170) 40.5% (17/42) R4: 4-1 v Joe Cullen

Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2

Average: 103.25

180s: 10 (0.48 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 76)

Checkout %: 40% (12/30)

3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2 103.25 10 (0.48 per leg) 0 (High: 76) 40% (12/30) QF: 5-3 v Stephen Bunting

Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1

Average: 91.63

180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 87)

Checkout %: 47.1% (16/34)

3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1 91.63 6 (0.20 per leg) 0 (High: 87) 47.1% (16/34) SF: 6-2 v Gabriel Clemens

Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2, 3-1

Average: 101.85

180s: 19 (0.51 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 5 (High: 161)

Checkout %: 43.1% (22/51) When Michael Smith has been good - he's been very good. Particularly against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens when he produced relentless high-scoring, a barrage of 180s and fairly clinical finishing. When it's not being going his way against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting, he's possessed the necessary fighting spirit and mental strength that he lacked in previous years to drag himself over the line He will need every ounce of that spirit again - as well as his A-game quality to keep the pressure on MVG.

"I'm not scared of Michael van Gerwen!"



Michael Smith's route to the final...🐂🎯 pic.twitter.com/HZ4dbUaF4d — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

🇺🇸🏆 Michael Smith is the US Darts Masters champion after defeating Michael van Gerwen 8-4 at Madison Square Garden!pic.twitter.com/PtZ6su6rsk — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) June 5, 2022

1920: So just how do these two stars compare when it comes to their respective title collections? Senior Career PDC titles : 20 - 146

Televised PDC Titles/Finals : 3/14 - 61/82

Titles this season : 6 (TV: 2) - 10 (TV: 5)

: 20 - 146 : 3/14 - 61/82 : 6 (TV: 2) - 10 (TV: 5) PDC World Championship appearances: 11 - 15

PDC World Championship Best: Runner-up (2019, 2022) - Winner (2014, 2017, 2019) Michael Smith has won plenty of tournaments away from the TV cameras, such as five on the European Tour stages in front of crowds, but this year he finally broke his major duck with the Grand Slam of Darts and also added a third TV title to his resume at the US Darts Masters, where he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Fantastic to see Michael Smith finally get the major his career richly deserved!



Great scenes between him and Nathan Aspinall at the end 👏pic.twitter.com/7smxkWjz8R — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 20, 2022

As for MVG, there's nothing he hasn't won. The only major he's won less than three times is the Champions League - and that was only staged four times - while as we've already mentioned, he added four more to his tally in 2022! 3x World Champion (2014, 2017, 2019)

6x Premier League (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

3x World Matchplay (2015, 2016, 2022)

6x World Grand Prix (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022)

3x Grand Slam of Darts (2015, 2016, 2017)

3x UK Open (2015, 2016, 2020)

4x European Championship (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

5x Masters (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

7x Players Championship Finals (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022)

4x World Series of Darts Finals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019)

1x Champions League (2019)

A truly astonishing comeback from Michael van Gerwen. Twice he was four legs down when he couldn't buy a double but then wins 13 of the last 18 legs to win his third World Matchplay.pic.twitter.com/lJGUGNUr2i — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 24, 2022

1915: This tournament has pretty much had everything. There's been over 850 maximums, six 170 checkouts - including one apiece from tonight's finalists - upsets, dream runs, sudden death drama and bullseye rejection madness!

Michael van Gerwen "You might be averaging over 100 but you can't take out 161"



Mensur Suljovic...pic.twitter.com/4HhRs53ubK — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 28, 2022

One thing we haven't yet seen, however, is a nine-dart finish so surely that can change tonight? You can get 12/1 on either player managing it tonight with Sky Bet, 16/1 on it being MVG, 25/1 for it to be Smith and 100/1 that they both do it. Remember, van Gerwen did manage a nine-darter in his last major final at the Players Championship Finals.

Michael van Gerwen's EIGHTH televised nine-darter, his fourth in Minehead and second against Rob Cross!pic.twitter.com/12ojZIcvhl — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 27, 2022

To get your in the mood for the potential of perfect legs, you can click here to watch every nine-darter in World Championship history.

1905: As well as the final, there's also been a lot of talk about who will make the Premier League Darts line-up and it's fair to say there's lots of contenders bidding for the eight spots available. You can read what our columnist Paul Nicholson had to say about it by clicking here or watch the video of us chatting about it at the Ally Pally below.

Who will make the Premier League Darts line-up then? Had a good chat with Paul @TheAsset180 Nicholson about it and whether there should be any format changes to get more players in it... pic.twitter.com/QqPJf14Ltg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2023