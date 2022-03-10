Michael van Gerwen insisted Michael Smith will soon break his major duck after beating him 6-4 to win back-to-back Premier League nights in Brighton.

The Dutchman followed up his rampant performances in Exeter seven days ago with another three victories against James Wade, Joe Cullen and Smith to surge four points clear at the top of the standings. He's the first player to win a second weekly 'title' this season but he was quick to offer words of encouragement to Bully Boy, who bounced back brilliantly from his UK Open heartache on Sunday to pick up victories over Gary Anderson and Jonny Clayton en route to his first Premier League final. MVG had to hold his nerve to come through a last-leg decider in his scrappy opener with the Machine but upped the ante considerably in his semi-final showdown with the Rockstar as he averaged 101.79 and hit a 170 checkout during a 6-1 thumping.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗛! 🎣



Michael van Gerwen reels in the biggest finish of them all, a 170 checkout and he leads FOUR-NIL!



INCREDIBLE. #CazooPL pic.twitter.com/wK9OPya873 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 10, 2022

Van Gerwen maintained the momentum into the final, where he averaged 103.89 and threw threw three 180s, and despite seeing an early 4-1 lead cut down to 5-4, he responded with a superb 11-darter to seal his second five-week haul in as many weeks.

💚 What a night for Michael van Gerwen!



👊 6-5 v Wade (96)

👊 6-1 v Cullen (102)

🏆 6-4 v Smith (104)



👏 He's the first player to win back-to-back Premier League nights this seasonpic.twitter.com/uijYU08KUS — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) March 10, 2022

MVG consoled Smith on the stage before revealing to Sky Sports that he'd told him that a major prize is just around the corner. He said: "It's a matter of time before he wins a major. Simple as that." Smith had suffered online abuse for how his latest major final against Danny Noppert unfolded in Minehead and after responding to the critics with a classy post on social media, he backed up his words on the oche.

He only needed an average of 91 to claim a resounding 6-1 win over former mentor Anderson, who sits firmly at the foot of the table with just one match win this season, and then dipped lower than 90 to ease past Clayton 6-2 but he certainly saved his best statistical performance for last with an average of 101 against van Gerwen. The action in Brighton didn't feature Gerwyn Price due to a hand injury - although the Iceman insisted it was nothing to do with training for a charity boxing fight. Cullen was awarded a 6-0 victory but the 'bonus' whitewash was almost completely undone with his 6-1 defeat at the hands of MVG.