The full draw, schedule and results from the BBC-televised 2022 World Senior Darts Championship, which takes place from February 3-5 at the Circus Tavern.
The inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship is almost upon us and it's sure to capture the imaginations of fans around the world as a legendary line-up of both men and women compete for glory.
Headlined by 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, there are 11 players who have won a version of the sport's biggest title in either the BDO or PDC, with the others being John Lowe, Keith Deller, Bob Anderson, John Part, John Walton, Les Wallace, Martin Adams, Wayne Warren, Trina Gulliver and Lisa Ashton.
Other iconic stars include Peter Manley, who could meet his old rival Taylor in round two, Tony O'Shea, Terry Jenkins and nine-dart hero Paul Lim.
You can follow the BBC-televised event unfold here with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.
Will appear here when announced
The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Darts fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will be able to watch free-to-air coverage on Sport1 with further coverage on Sport1+ and their digital platforms.
Tickets are still available and cost between £30 and £50. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.
Phil Taylor is the favourite for the title at even-money while Robert Thornton (5/1) and Martin Adams (9/1) are next in the betting ahead of Wayne Warren (11/1) and Paul Lim (14/1).