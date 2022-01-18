The inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship is almost upon us and it's sure to capture the imaginations of fans around the world as a legendary line-up of both men and women compete for glory.

Headlined by 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, there are 11 players who have won a version of the sport's biggest title in either the BDO or PDC, with the others being John Lowe, Keith Deller, Bob Anderson, John Part, John Walton, Les Wallace, Martin Adams, Wayne Warren, Trina Gulliver and Lisa Ashton.

Other iconic stars include Peter Manley, who could meet his old rival Taylor in round two, Tony O'Shea, Terry Jenkins and nine-dart hero Paul Lim.

You can follow the BBC-televised event unfold here with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Darts Championship draw and tournament bracket

Phil Taylor v Peter Manley/Deta Hedman

Wayne Warren v Tony O'Shea/Kevin Painter

Trina Gulliver v Robert Thornton/Bob Anderson

John Lowe v Paul Lim/Dave Prins

John Part v Les Wallace/John Walton

Lisa Ashton v Terry Jenkins/Roland Scholten

Keith Deller v Alan Warriner-Little/Larry Butler

Martin Adams v Darryl Fitton/Richie Howson

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

What TV channel is the World Seniors darts on?

The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Darts fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will be able to watch free-to-air coverage on Sport1 with further coverage on Sport1+ and their digital platforms.

World Senior Darts ticket information

Tickets are still available and cost between £30 and £50. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format

First Round - Best of 5 sets

Second Round - Best of 5 sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 7 sets

Final - Best of 7 sets

World Senior Darts Championship Odds

Phil Taylor is the favourite for the title at even-money while Robert Thornton (5/1) and Martin Adams (9/1) are next in the betting ahead of Wayne Warren (11/1) and Paul Lim (14/1).

World Seniors prize money

Winner £30,000

Rest of the prize money TBC

